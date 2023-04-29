Sean O'Malley has spoken at length about the inspiration he takes from Conor McGregor's rise to fame. The Irishman brought an unprecedented level of confidence to a sport where belief is paramount for success, and McGregor's achievements are nothing short of deserved.

However, 'Sugar' recently reacted with shock to footage of Conor McGregor in Las Vegas for the mega-fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia last week. 'The Notorious' has undergone a radical physical transformation since he broke his leg in 2021 at UFC 264 whilst fighting Dustin Poirier.

Many believe that McGregor has taken copious amounts of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), but no evidence has been produced to support the speculation.

Sean O'Malley reacted to recent footage of Conor McGregor in Las Vegas and said this:

"Bro is his head getting bigger by the month? Bro he's transformed like no one I've ever seen. Fighting at 145 [pounds] against Jose Aldo to present day, bro he's transformed. I can't even imagine. His face, his head looks huge. Is that from supplements? It ain't from cheese. That Irish cheese, ay. That is crazy."

Watch the video below from 14:16:

Conor McGregor was removed from the USADA drug testing pool following his leg injury at UFC 264, adding to speculation that the Irishman has used steroids.

Sean O'Malley shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz choking out Logan Paul lookalike

Nate Diaz recently made headlines for choking out a Logan Paul lookalike at a recent Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans.

Diaz was in attendance to watch his teammate, Chris Avile, who was set to take on Paul Bamba. The Stockton native was initially involved in an incident inside the arena, where he was captured hurling a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, who had competed in the ring earlier that night.

The altercation spilled into the street outside the arena, where Diaz was seen wrapping a guillotine around the neck of a Logan Paul lookalike.

Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on the incident during episode #234 of the TimboSugarShow, which he hosts alongside his coach Tim Welch. 'Sugar' questioned the actions of the Paul-Lookalike, who stated after the fact that he never intended to harm Nate Diaz.

Sean O'Malley said:

"What's the point of rolling up to him in the first place? Why not just not roll up to him? What's the point? Like just don't walk towards him, if you really want to have a conversation with him [then] I don't know if that's the best way."

Watch the video below from 20:50:

