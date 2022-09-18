"We're so lucky that Dana White runs the UFC" - Sean O'Malley praises UFC 279 card reshuffle, slams fans for conspiracy theories

Sean O'Malley has gone against many MMA fans' opinions about the UFC 279 card debacle. The bantamweight star has nothing but praise for the UFC and Dana White in particular.

'Sugar' thinks that fans should be more grateful that the UFC was able to reshuffle the card, as opposed to just canceling the main event and keeping the other two fights as is. It turned into a more exciting card once the changes were made and that was part of O'Malley's point. On episode 80 of his Bromalley podcast, he said:

"It's sweet that they got that f*cking done, for us fans to watch. Instead of being like, 'Well Nate and Khamzat are not fighting so now we just have Tony vs. Ji Ling and Kevin vs. D-Rod.' Like, that card would have sucked 'cause it's not a pay-per-view. The fact they could turn around and do that, we're so lucky that Dana White runs the UFC the way he does."

Watch the video below from 22:50:

Sean O'Malley says that he has never been checked on by a doctor during weight cuts at UFC fight week

Sean O'Malley released a new episode of his podcast, TimboSugarShow, where he discussed the drama surrounding Khamzat Chimaev's weight mishap at UFC 279.

'Borz' missed weight by a shocking 7.5 lbs, causing the headliner between himself and Nate Diaz to be canceled. Both Chimaev and Dana White, as well as Chimaev's head coach, Andreas Michael, all confirmed that 'Borz' missed weight by so much because a UFC doctor had come in to check on Chimaev and told him to stop cutting weight.

Sean O'Malley spoke about how odd this seemed to him, as he had never experienced this before.

"The thing is, he says he could have made weight. Do we believe that or no? I've never had a doctor come in and say, 'Hey how's the weight cut going?' 'Cause if they do, and they see you two hours before weigh ins and you're sitting in the hottub, they'd be like, 'Oh sh*t!' Like they don't just come in and check on you."

Watch the video below from 5:15:

Dana White came out and said that the involvement of medical professionals in consulting on weight cuts during fight week is a new practice for the UFC.

