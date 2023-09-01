Sean O'Malley spills how many pay-per-view buys UFC 292 allegedly did in response to Henry Cejudo's comment

Sean O'Malley dethroned Aljamain Sterling in the main event at UFC 292 on August 19, seemingly marking the beginnings of a new era of stardom. However, Henry Cejudo refused to buy into the narrative of 'Sugar' being a mega draw, citing alleged numbers of PPV buys from the UFC 292 card.

'Triple C' claims to have heard from sources at ESPN that the UFC 292 sold only 300,000 to 350,000 PPVs, which would be almost half the number sold by the previous PPV, UFC 291. O'Malley has now refuted Cejudo's claims after allegedly talking to the UFC.

According to 'Sugar', the UFC 292 sold 'upwards of 570,000' PPVs, while the UFC 288 card headlined by Cejudo and Sterling in May, only sold 135,000. O'Malley also claimed that 'Triple C' is 5' 2", although the UFC's official website says he is 5' 4". The newly crowned bantamweight champ wrote:

"Henry sayin Me and Aljo 'only' did 350k ppv according to his (girlfriend ) source. I just talked to the ufc and I heard upwards of 570k … legit no kizzy not making this up heard Aljo vs Henry did 135k. Also Henry 5’2 lol"

Henry Cejudo questions Sean O'Malley's ability to sell pay-per-views

Barring a loss to Marlon Vera in 2020 which Sean O'Malley still refuses to acknowledge, 'Sugar' has never failed to impress. While many expected the hype train to be derailed as soon he met elite competition, O'Malley surprised fans and pundits with upset wins, first against Petr Yan, then Aljamain Sterling.

With 3.6 million Instagram followers and rainbow hair, the avid marijuana proponent certainly seems destined for glory to most, barring Henry Cejudo. While 'Triple C' doesn't necessarily question Sean O'Malley's stardom, he doubts if 'Sugar' has the ability to sell UFC PPVs. The former UFC double champ recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Guess what, guys, I have friends at ESPN. I’m not gonna say who but Sean O’Malley [vs. Sterling] did anywhere between 300,000 to 350,000 [PPV buys]. That’s it. That’s all Sean O’Malley made in pay-per-view buys. Is 350,000 pay-per-view buys — is that a surplus or is that down?...Everyone was projecting that this event was one of the biggest of the year. It’s not true. So, my question is to Sean O’Malley: Do you have that sauce to sell, to be a pay-per-view superstar?"

Catch Cejudo's comments below: