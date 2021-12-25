"That fight plays out different in big cage" - Sean O'Malley on Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad fight

Sean O'Malley has given his take on the Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad fight at UFC Fight Night which was held on December 19, 2021.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube Channel, the UFC bantamweight-ranked 12 fighter, along with his co-host, Daniel O'Malley, discussed Belal Muhammad's performance against Stephen Thompson on Fight Night.

Speaking of the fight, 'Sugar' expressed his disappointment over the 'Wonderboy's loss. However,Sean O'Malley also mentioned how the cage size had affected Thompson's performance as he believes the fighter was unable to move in freely.

Further, into the discussion, the hosts also looked back at Stephen Thompson's recent fight records. While commenting on Thompson's recent loss against Belal Muhammad, Sean O'Malley said:

" That's tough. I think that fight plays out a little bit different in the big cage. Maybe, maybe not. But to takedown Thompson is tough, tough sh*t you know"

Watch Sean O’Malley talk about the Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad fight in the video below:

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45, Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson in a dominant performance. Muhammad won by unanimous decision after taking down Thompson on the ground for three rounds.

Stephen Thompson discusses his future in MMA

'Wonderboy' recently revealed on The MMA Hour that he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. In fact, he wants to be the oldest person to compete in the UFC. Here's what Thompson had to say:

"I'm kind of surprising myself. I have always loved fighting, but I never thought that I would be where I am today and still feeling the way I do. And obviously, that has a lot to do with the coaches and the way I'm training so hats off to those guys. I want to break records, man. I wanna be the oldest guy who ever fought in the UFC. They are going to have to bring out a senior division or something. It's the plan."

You can watch the full interview with Stephen Thompson on The MMA Hour below:

The ace kickboxer doesn't appear to have a time limit in mind for when it's time to hang up the gloves. Stephen Thompson, who made his UFC debut in 2012, will soon complete a decade in the world's largest MMA promotion.

'Wonderboy' has also agreed to a new deal with the UFC. Thompson confirmed the six-fight deal during an interview with The MMA Hour.

