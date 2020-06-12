Sean O'Malley claims his knockout at UFC 250 was way more technical than Cody Garbrandt's

Sean O'Malley replies to Cody Garbrandt's claim about respective knockouts

Sean O'Malley broke down both the knockouts and claimed his knockout was more technically superior

UFC Fight 250 Nunes v Spencer: Weigh-Ins

UFC 250 was an amazing night for the bantamweight division. The night saw the emergence of a new number 1 contender when Aljamain Sterling secured a Round 1 submission win over Cory Sandhagen and witnessed two amazing knockouts by Sean O'Malley and Cody Garbrandt. Sean O'Malley secured a knockout win in the very first round over former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland whereas Cody Garbrandt secured an impressive win over long-time contender Raphael Assunção.

Now the two bantamweights are at a social-media war at whose knockout was better. It was Sean O'Malley who first took to Twitter to claim that his knockout was better. Cody Garbrandt, being the person who never holds back was quick to respond. In an interview soon after the event, he claimed his knockout was better and more vicious. He described his win as a picture-perfect knockout.

“Mine was way better. Way [more] vicious. My dude couldn’t get up. I knew that as soon as I started that punch, the trajectory of where it was going, the force and the speed, it was going to connect and knock him out. It was a picture-perfect punch and just a nice walk off.”

Sean O'Malley responds to Cody Garbrandt

Sean O'Malley turns out too isn't someone who is going to sit back and just shrug off comparisons. Seam O'Malley went on his youtube and uploaded a full breakdown of his knockout calling it "sweet". He then acted out Garbrandt's knockout and credited Garbrandt's power for the knockout. While he did call both the knockouts cool, he made it clear that he thought his knockout was more technically superior.

"There’s levels to striking.When you got power in your hands, you can just bend down and just throw something, and if it lands you’ll probably knock someone out. I choose pure, clean, technique, and speed. But they’re both cool."

Sean O'Malley did secure a big win at UFC 250. Overall his 2020 has been pretty amazing. Having not fought in the year 2019 due to suspensions and has improved a lot in the past two years, when Sean O'Malley returned to the cage earlier this year in March he was a different beast. He hasn't faced anyone who has given him trouble.

A potential match-up between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley would be a fun idea. Two deadly knockout artists entering the cage to determine whose knockout was better. Who do you think had a better knockout?