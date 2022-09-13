"That would be exciting" - Sean O'Malley suggests interesting scenario for Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor had one of the most iconic rivalries in UFC history back in 2016. Many fans around the world want to see a third fight between the two, and Sean O'Malley recently provided an interesting scenario for it.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have faced each other twice. The Stockton native won the first bout via submission at UFC 196. However, McGregor was quick to avenge his loss as he beat Diaz via majority decision at UFC 202.

With both fighters boasting one win over the other, many have long looked forward to a trilogy to settle their rivalry. With that in mind, UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley provided an interesting suggestion during a recent episode of his podcast.

"What if Nate vs. Conor happened in boxing? That would be pretty sweet. That would be exciting. The thing about boxing would be... What if it was 12 rounds? Conor, the bigger he gets, the less cardio he's going to have too. He gassed against Floyd [Mayweather]."

Check out what Sean O'Malley said below:

Both McGregor and Nate Diaz have displayed good hands during their fights in the UFC. A boxing bout between the two arch-rivals would likely excite many fans around the globe.

Nate Diaz might make his boxing debut against Jake Paul

At UFC 279, Nate Diaz fought out his contract against Tony Ferguson. Having submitted 'El Cucuy' using a guillotine in round four, the Stockton native expressed his plans to explore opportunities outside the octagon.

While Diaz will turn promoter with Real Fight Inc., the TUF 5 winner has also previously teased a fight against Jake Paul.

In a tweet to the UFC, Diaz requested a fight or his release from the promotion and also seemed to drop a hint about his intentions, adding a video of Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley.

"Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger sh*t to do"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

A bout between Diaz and Paul could certainly be great for business. However, it will not be immediately possible as 'The Problem Child' is scheduled to face Anderson Silva on October 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard