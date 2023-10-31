Sean O'Malley swings at Andrew Tate's depression solution with unexpected curveball 

Sean O'Malley is one of many UFC fighters who has courted controversy for his affiliation to Andrew Tate, who is himself a widely critized figure due to his misogynistic rhetoric. Furthermore, Tate is currently facing human trafficking and sexual assault charges in Romania.

Yet, despite the backlash he has faced for associating himself with Tate, O'Malley has remained a staunch supporter of the kickboxer-turned-social media influencer, and continues to do so. He recently took to X/Twitter to offer a response to Andrew Tate's solution to depression, which is to go to the gym.

To that, Sean O'Malley joked, saying the following:

"What if you are depressed at the gym"

It is not the first time that Andrew Tate has interacted with a UFC fighter on social media, nor Sean O'Malley himself. The former kickboxer was once video called by undefeated Chechen sensation, Khamzat Chimaev, who invited him to Abu Dhabi as a special guest for his next fight.

Meanwhile, O'Malley has been previously pictured in Tate's company in Abu Dhabi ahead of his UFC 280 fight with Petr Yan. In another twist, O'Malley isn't the only UFC bantamweight champion to show support for Andrew Tate, as Aljamain Sterling also posted pictures with him.

Both men received tremendous backlash from the MMA fandom for associating with Tate. Many, however, continue to either approve of him or go out of their way to avoid criticizing him. The exceptions to that norm though, are reigning UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, and fellow 185-pounder, Chris Curtis.

Shakur Stevenson challenges Sean O'Malley to a boxing match

After defeating Aljamain Sterling in impressive fashion, Sean O'Malley enthroned himself as the UFC bantamweight champion and outlined his future plans. He intends to face Marlon 'Chito' Vera in a rematch to avenge his only career loss, then he plans to venture off into boxing for a blockbuster bout with Gervonta Davis.

While that matchup hasn't gained much traction, one boxer who answered 'Sugar' is undefeated boxing prodigy, Shakur Stevenson, who competes in the featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight divisions. According to him, the narrative surrounding Tyson Fury's performance against Francis Ngannou is misplaced.

He also promised to dominate O'Malley in a boxing match, saying as much (at 2:46 minutes) on TMZSports:

"It's levels to this sh*t. If he wants to come try his hand, I'll beat the s**t out of him."