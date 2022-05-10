"Seven, eight years down the line" - Sean O'Malley talks about his intentions of boxing later in his career

Sean O'Malley is the latest UFC superstar to express his desire to fight in a boxing ring. He's not in any rush to make his transition, though.

The rising bantamweight star recently revealed that he intends to pursue a career in professional boxing in the same vein as Conor McGregor in 2017. Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, O'Malley said:

"I think if I can build my stock, build my name big enough as like a Conor [McGregor] and Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia or someone else can do the same in their lane, you know I think seven, eight years down the line, I would love to f***ing box, I could box really well."

However, O'Malley is under no illusion that he's ready to make the transition immediately. 'Suga' believes he'll have to refine his skills more before making such a move. The No.13-ranked UFC bantamweight added:

"Obviously, it's not my main focus, so I mean, I don't have the best pure boxing skills, but I know I can dial in and get really good at boxing. I think that would be something super interesting down the line. With that being said... I don't think Francis [Ngannou] is going the right way about it."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Sean O'Malley wants rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Sean O'Malley has prided himself on having a perfect undefeated UFC record. However, that all changed when Marlon 'Chito' Vera handed him a TKO loss as a result of a freakish injury O'Malley suffered mid-fight.

With both O'Malley and Vera rising through the bantamweight ranks since, O'Malley believes they will have to engage in a rematch soon.

"He seemed like he wants to fight again. If he goes out there and wins, that could be another fight, maybe December time frame. We’ll see. I was kind of hoping Rob [Font] would win that fight, because I wanted to fight Rob, but he didn’t obviously. So yeah, I think Pedro, depending on if 'Chito' goes out there and beats someone in the top five, he probably can get a title shot. If he doesn’t end up getting a fight, I would like finish Pedro and get that fight, and we’ll see."

For now, though, O'Malley has more urgent matters to tend to. He's currently gearing up for a showdown against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 267 in July.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/zZqfFhhd7G

