"That would be fu****g huge" - Sean O'Malley talks possibility of Jared Cannonier dethroning Israel Adesanya

UFC bantamweight 'Suga' Sean O'Malley is amped up for the UFC 276 headliner. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his crown against No. 1 contender Jared Cannonier on July 2, the same night O'Malley himself is set to return.

During episode 63 of the Bromalley Show podcast, many of the leaked matchups were covered, including almost the entire July 2 pay-per-view card. O'Malley has an extensive training background with Cannonier after both of them sharpened their skills at The MMA Lab in Pheonix, AZ.

While speaking to his brother and co-host Daniel O'Malley, 'Suga' is more excited than most fans seemed to be, saying:

"He's [Adesanya] one of the pound-for-pound best in the world right now, probably him and Kamaru. So you know, if Jared goes out there and wins that'd be f****** huge."

O'Malley went on to say that he feels him and Adesanya have "mutual respect" for one another because of their similar fight styles. The champ is currently sitting at a -300 betting favorite with many believing not much is left in the 185lb division for the 'Stylebender'.

Sean O'Malley comments on "interesting matchup" between Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya

Ranked UFC bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley wasn't too keen on former champion Cody Garbrandt's upcoming opponent. The two have gone back and forth over Twitter on multiple occasions and most notably battled it out on the mic during a press conference ahead of UFC 269.

In his most recent podcast episode, O'Malley was less critical than expected, saying:

"Interesting matchup, I'm not super familar with him [Yahya] but you know hopefully Cody can go out there and do what he needs to do"

Cody Garbrandt is set to take on long-time UFC vet Rani Yahya scheduled for July 9. After going 1-4 in his last five bantamweight bouts, Garbrandt opted to drop down to the flyweight division. Unfortunately that didn't work out for him as Kai Kara-France shockingly finished the former champ inside the first round.

Now moving back up to bantamweight, Gabrandt is hoping his troubles are behind him.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach