"Maybe he didn't go into the fight knowing that's a possibility" - Sean O'Malley weighs in on Kamaru Usman's "mental capacity" to bounce back from Leon Edwards' 'headshot' KO at UFC 278

Sean O'Malley recently gave his take on the welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, which went down at the main event of UFC 278.

Usman faced Leon Edwards at UFC 278 for his sixth title defense in an attempt to tie Ander 'The Spider' Silva for most consecutive UFC wins. However, 'Rocky' shocked the world when he defeated 'The Nigerian Nightmare' via KO and claimed Usman's title to become the promotion's second ever British champ.

In a recent episode of TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley appreciated Usman for keeping his cool after his devastating loss against Edwards.

'Sugar' believes that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has accumulated the tools necessary to gain perspective in his life through his reign as a champion.

O'Malley said:

"I would like to think Kamaru to get to the level he got to being champ for that long defending how many times he has the tools and the mental capacity and the mental awareness to be able to say like, 'It's all about perspective. Like dude I literally was winning that fight. I got caught, made a mistake'. Like that's it.

Nothing else to it. He probably went into that fight, maybe he didn't go into the fight knowing that's a possibility." [sic]

Sean O'Malley discusses Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

In the main event of UFC 278, Leon Edwards stunned everyone by knocking out former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the final seconds of the fight. With this victory, the British fighter has become the UFC's new welterweight champion.

Speaking of 'Rocky's' last-second KO victory, bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley believes Edwards' calm and composed demeanor throughout the fight was crucial to his victory. 'Sugar' also mentioned how the fighter saved enough gas until the very last second to land the fight-ending head-kick that knocked out the former pound-for-pound king:

"I think it was just Leon being in tha good shape, that prepared for that fight... And he's you know... everytime he's in those scrambles, he was like staying calm. It didn't look like he was like exerting too much energy... yeah, so that was super impressive." [sic]

O'Malley congratulated the new welterweight champion on his epic victory over the then-unbeaten Kamaru Usman, and added:

"[Leon] that was epic... one of the most legendary comebacks of all times, especially because Kamaru was the pound-for-pound best in the world. Yeah, that's what makes that so crazy. If it would have been any other champion, it would have been crazy... but the fact that [Kamaru] was the pound for pound, breaking records." [sic]

