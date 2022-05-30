"Maybe he didn't want to fight that soon" - Sean O'Malley weighs in on Nate Diaz's claim that Khamzat Chimaev ducked him

Sean O'Malley has found a reliable way to market himself through his podcasts. 'Sugar' discusses MMA topics such as upcoming fights, rumors, and results. On the latest episode, the 27-year-old weighed in on the situation with Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz has one fight left with the UFC and he's been eagerly calling out fighters in the hopes of finishing out his contract. The Stockton-born fighter recently claimed that he wanted to fight Chimaev, but said that 'Borz' has been avoiding him.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

Days have turned into months, and Diaz still doesn't have a fight. While the MMA world wonders why the matchup isn't happening, O'Malley has given his reason why Chimaev may be uninterested.

During an episode of the TimboSugarShow, 'Sugar' had this to say about the situation:

"Maybe he [Khamzat] didn't want to fight that soon. Maybe he's like, I'll fight in October/November."

Diaz last fought in June 2021, so it makes sense why he wants to return as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Chimaev last fought in a grueling three-round war against Gilbert Burns only a month ago.

The thought of 'Borz' returning in July seems slightly egregious, even by his standards. Nonetheless, the Stockton-born fighter is ready to fight and wants an opponent sooner rather than later.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss Diaz vs. Chimaev below:

What's next for Sean O'Malley?

O'Malley most recently competed last December at UFC 269, where he finished Raulian Paiva in the first round by knockout.

'Sugar' is now ready for a step-up in competition and will take on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2. Munhoz is scrappy, experienced, and has the tools to give the American trouble.

Sean O'Malley's only UFC loss came against Marlon Vera at UFC 252. 'Chito' overwhelmed 'Sugar' with pressure and leg kicks that ultimately led to an injury. With 'Sugar' effectively fighting on one leg, the Ecuadorian was able to force him down and utilize ground-and-pound for a TKO stoppage.

Munhoz also tends to throw a lot of leg kicks to slow his opponents down. If 'The Young Punisher' can land leg strikes early, the crazy-haired fan favorite could be in for a tough fight.

The 35-year-old Munhoz has lost four of his last five fights. On paper, O'Malley should be able to take advantage of his opponent's war miles and perhaps finish the fight with his creative striking. However, that will be easier said than done against Munhoz, who has never been finished in MMA.

