Sean Strickland beats down influencer Nick Nayersina in sparring session days after being called out, fans react: "What does Sean gain from this?"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently sparred with YouTuber and TikTok influencer Nick Nayersina, who had expressed his desire to fight him. 'Tarzan's' journey on sparring influencers started from his encounter with Kick streamer Sneako, who was also on the receiving end of a violent beating.

In the recently uploaded sparring match, Strickland showed no mercy, and the entirety of the session was a brutal beatdown of Nayersina. After the fight, the former champion had this to say:

"I didn't reach out to this guy. I didn't say, 'Hey influencer! come spar me.' So what you did, is you f***** a p***star and got famous. So, he's like, 'you know what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna get f***** by a UFC fighter and get more famous.'"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Many fans took to the comments section of the post shared by Championship Rounds on X to share their reactions, with one writing:

"What does Sean gain from this."

Others wrote:

"If Strickland just starts pretending all his opponents are streamers, he would go on a generational run."

"What do influencers gain by sparring with Strickland especially when they don't even know what to do in there lol."

"Tries to knock out randoms but throws 2% power when sparring Pereira."

"Where was this aggressiveness when he fought for the title?"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Israel Adesanya reportedly eyeing a Sean Strickland rematch

Upon failing to reclaim his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis last year, Israel Adesanya suffered his third defeat in a row following his loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia in February. Having recently trained with 'The Last Stylebender,' Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, weighed in on his future fights.

The former bantamweight champion's coach claimed that Adesanya desires to fight Sean Strickland in a rematch. Their first outing was a massive upset, after 'Tarzan' delivered a dominant performance at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

On his Red Hawk Recap podcast, Welch said:

"Another thing with Izzy, he was saying, he's kind of enjoying his life. Before, he was just like taking all these back-to-back fights. If you look at some of the old pay-per-views, every other pay-per-view, he was the headliner of. He's taking some break and it seems like he's just in a really good head space. It seemed like he was wanting that Strickland fight back."

Check out Tim Welch's remarks below (8:45):

