Sean Strickland believes he should get a title shot if Derek Brunson beats Jared Cannonier

Sean Strickland believes he should receive a title shot if Derek Brunson is able to defeat Jared Cannonier, and he is able to defeat Jack Hermansson.

During an interview posted to MMA Junkie’s official YouTube channel, ‘Tarzan' explained his reasoning as to why he believes he deserves a shot at the title if Brunson were to come out victorious. The middleweight contender said:

"If Brunson wins, I think I should get the title shot, if I beat Jack. If Cannonier wins, then he deserves it, but if Brunson wins... We've already seen that. I think I should get it."

Watch the full clip of Sean Strickland on MMA Junkie below:

Strickland went on to say that he does not believe Robert Whittaker will defeat Israel Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 271. 'The Last Stylebender' has defeated both 'The Reaper' and Brunson, but 'Tarzan' has yet to face the champion.

Both Cannonier and Brunson are ranked above Strickland at No.3 and No.4 respectively. However, 'Tarzan,' who is the No.7-ranked fighter at middleweight, wants his shot at gold if Derek Brunson beats Jared Cannonier even though he is the lower ranked fighter.

Sean Strickland is set to fight Jack Hermansson at a UFC event on February 5th, 2022.

No.7-ranked Sean Strickland will be facing off against No.6-ranked Jack Hermansson at a UFC event on February 5th, 2022. The pair will square off ahead of the middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker scheduled for UFC 271 on February 12th.

'Tarzan' comes into the fight on a five-fight win streak, with his latest victory coming via unanimous decision against Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC on ESPN 28. The 30 year-old had a notable fight against UFC top star Kamaru Usman in 2017.

Strickland went the distance with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and ultimately lost via unanimous decision due to the welterweight champion's intense wrestling pressure and heavy strikes. Since the loss to Usman, he's won six of his last seven bouts.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA About to do some media for the fight Feb 5th. Rule number 1!!!!! Don't be yourself... Rule number 2!!! Definitely don't be yourself... lol About to do some media for the fight Feb 5th. Rule number 1!!!!! Don't be yourself... Rule number 2!!! Definitely don't be yourself... lol

Meanwhile, 'The Joker' comes off a victory against Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 188. Hermansson also had a memorable finish over UFC top middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum in 2020. 'The Joker' was able to catch Gastelum's leg during a scramble and submitted the-then No.7-ranked fighter early in the first round via heel hook.

Also Read Article Continues below

While neither fighter is confirmed for a title shot in the Strickland vs. Hermansson matchup, the winner is sure to be near the front of the line at 185lbs.

Edited by Josh Evanoff