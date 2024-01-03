Sean Strickland breaks down recalling father's "burn your face with acid" remarks towards his mother, shares painful childhood memories

Sean Strickland recently opened up about growing up as a child in a troubled home and emotionally recalled some painful childhood memories about his father.

'Tarzan' is undeniably among the most controversial fighters in the UFC and is widely known for his raw and outspoken nature. His ability and willingness to share his unfiltered opinions on sensitive issues have also made him an extremely popular fighter among fans.

Intriguingly, Strickland has never attempted to hide the fact that his childhood was a troubled one and that he suffered horrific abuse at home. 'Tarzan' has even admitted that his experiences growing up had a massive impact on how his personality developed and influenced his love for martial arts.

During a recent episode of Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Strickland broke down in tears as he recalled a particularly painful memory of his father threatening to physically harm him and his mother. He stated:

"He [Strickland's father] was on drugs, lots of drugs... I remember I used to sit there and just hug my mom's leg in the kitchen. We had this little nook, and she would go there, and I would just sit there all night long, by the feet of my mom, and my dad [would go] like, 'I'm going to f**king kill you'... I'll never forget, he would talk about burning her face with acid and, mind you, I'm in elementary school."

Sean Strickland slams Dricus Du Plessis for crossing a line while trash-talking

Sean Strickland recently admitted that Dricus Du Plessis crossed a line by making insensitive comments about his childhood trauma involving his father.

For context, Strickland and Du Plessis are set to throw down in a middleweight title fight at UFC 297 on January 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Ahead of their showdown, the two exchanged verbal shots at the UFC seasonal press conference in Las Vegas last month.

During their back-and-forth, the South African fighter referenced Strickland's dad abusing him as a child and threatened to dish out an even worse punishment come January 20. 'Tarzan' didn't take kindly to his words, and their feud boiled over at the UFC 296 event two days later, where they brawled in public.

On the same This Past Weekend episode, Strickland discussed how Du Plessis' words affected him and slammed his next opponent for crossing boundaries. He said:

"There’s some things that are off limits. You don’t really talk about a man’s wife, you don’t talk about a man’s kids, and you don’t about a kid being abused. These things are all off-limits. "

