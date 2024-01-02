“But didn’t you talk about Ian’s wife” - Sean Strickland's “hypocritical” remarks against Dricus du Plessis’ trash talk stirs debate on MMA Twitter

Sean Strickland has taken issue with Dricus du Plessis' trash talk. However, the middleweight champion's recent assertion that certain topics, like an opponent's wife, are off-limits, has led countless fans to question whether Strickland is a hypocrite given his own conduct as a trash-talker.

Specifically, fans have lambasted him for attacking Ian Garry's wife despite him claiming that a fighter's wife should be spared from trash talk. This has sparked a massive reaction on X/Twitter, after fans took notice of a tweet quoting Strickland's disapproval of du Plessis's comments.

One fan brought up how Strickland had recently spoken about Garry's family, highlighting the hypocrisy of Strickland's stance:

"He was literally talking about Ian Garry's wife and kids the other day"

Another fan also mentioned the middleweight champion's past remarks about Garry's wife:

"But didn't you talk about Ian's wife, Sean?"

The hypocritical nature of his conduct was further touched on in another comment, given the lengths Strickland has gone to in the past:

"Dude talks about other fighters' wives and has mocked MMA fighters within days of their tragic deaths. Then he goes on a podcast and literally cries about people being mean to him. He's in shambles."

One fan even highlighted that Strickland is perfectly capable of making his trash talk deeply personal, but is himself unable to handle it when others do the same to him:

"He can dish it but can’t take it."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Sean Strickland's hypocritical statements

Now, he and du Plessis are headed for a grudge match at UFC 297, with Strickland's middleweight strap on the line.

Sean Strickland's current UFC run

Sean Strickland became responsible for quite possibly the greatest upset in UFC middleweight history when he dethroned Israel Adesanya for the divisional title at UFC 293. In doing so, he scored his third consecutive win inside the octagon, and became the champion at 185 pounds.

His win prior to capturing middleweight gold was a second-round TKO over Abusupiyan Magomedov, while the win before that was an impressive unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov.