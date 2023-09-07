Sean Strickland brutally slams Israel Adesanya for distasteful wardrobe choice at UFC 290 - Ukraine, hungry Africans, you could've said anything

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on Israel Adesanya for his fashion choices at the UFC 290 event held in July. More specifically, the messaging on the middleweight champion's t-shirt.

Expand Tweet

Adesanya was among the attendees at the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event, sporting a black T-shirt with "He is not your bank" written in bold white letters across the front. The quote was in reference to the legal dispute between the Nigerian-born Kiwi and his former partner over financial settlements.

While many praised Israel Adesanya for taking a bold stance, Sean Strickland wasn't impressed in the least. In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Tarzan' opined that Adesanya could have chosen a serious social issue to talk about on such a global stage. He said:

"World stage UFC event. He wears a shirt that says, 'He is not your bank.' World stage, man. You're about to announce the next big fight, and you take that opportunity to shit on your ex-girlfriend... You could've said anything bro, you could've talked about Ukraine, you could've talked about hungry Africans, you could've said anything."

Catch Strickland's comments below (9:25):

Sean Strickland is set to face the toughest test of his career against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney this weekend. This will be the ever-outspoken middleweight contender's first title fight and will be looking to pull off a massive upset over the two-time champion.

Sean Strickland blasts Andrew Tate for his alleged s*x cam business

It's no secret that Sean Strickland is not a fan of Andrew Tate and has voiced his loathing for the disgraced 'manosphere' influencer in the past. 'Tarzan' recently put Tate on blast for cheating men for money using his s*x cam business in Romania.

Andrew Tate, who has now been charged with crimes including rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal syndicate in Romania, is notorious for encouraging young men to adopt a toxically aggressive form of masculinity. The controversial influencer also runs an online academy, where men are taught about leading an 'alpha male' lifestyle by becoming rich and successful.

While Tate has garnered many loyal followers with his schtick, Sean Strickland isn't buying the scam. In a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, the UFC middleweight contender urged men not to idolize Andrew Tate and said:

"He's more of a con artist. He's found a better con, and it works... If you're behind a keyboard and you're pretending to be a woman... Andrew Tate might be a f***ing fa**ot. Got a little g*y in him... He's a w**re. Andrew Tate's a f***ing piece of sh*t."

Expand Tweet