Sean Strickland calls out PFL to let undefeated fighter "go to the UFC": "It's time"

Sean Strickland called for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to allow Johnny Eblen to leave the promotion and join the UFC.

Next Saturday, Feb. 8, will be an important moment in Strickland's fighting career. The controversial middleweight is scheduled to headline UFC 312 with an opportunity to avenge his defeat against Dricus du Plessis and regain the middleweight title.

Strickland's training camp has featured sparring rounds with various world-class fighters, including Eblen. The undefeated Bellator middleweight champion recently posted a picture on Instagram with Strickland, leading to the following response on the latter's Instagram story:

"PFL... let this man go to the UFC its time!"

Sean Strickland's Instagram story

Eblen holds a professional MMA record of 16-0, including 10 wins in Bellator and two wins in PFL. Eblen is one of many fighters whose future is unclear after PFL purchased Bellator, making him a potential candidate to leave the promotion and join the UFC.

Sean Strickland pleads with Dricus du Plessis to settle rematch "like men"

Sean Strickland's first fight with Dricus du Plessis was decided by a close margin. Similar to their initial buildup, both fighters have engaged in mental warfare, including Strickland begging du Plessis to engage in a striking battle while talking to Full Violence:

''Listen Dutchman, I'm going to need you to be a fu*king man and I'm gonna need you to stand up, not go to your knees, and we're gonna need to fu*king strike like men. I know you like to wrestle, and you like to fu*king choke people out and do some gay sh*t, dude but I'll make a pact with you. You make a pact with me that we fu*king stand up like fu*king men and we settle this sh*t like men.''

Watch Sean Strickland's comments below:

Du Plessis responded to Strickland's callout during an interview with Fox Sports Australia:

“If you want to make pacts about us just standing up, go do boxing. I don’t go into fights thinking I have to stand up or take the guy down. I do what the situation tells me to do. That’s what MMA fighters do. I’m comfortable everywhere."

Dricus du Plessis has silenced many doubters during his surprising 8-0 run in the UFC. On Feb. 8, the middleweight king looks to continue his reign of terror by securing a second win against Strickland.

