Sean Strickland cheers on Donald Trump while going on a mini rant after Ford blocks his comment on X

Sean Strickland's feud with Ford added another chapter. He previously blasted the company for overpriced cars and has now accused them of blocking his comments on X, urging Donald Trump to take necessary action.

A few days ago, Strickland went all out against Ford for raising the prices of their automobiles under the cover of taxes and shared his frustration in a post on X.

‘Tarzan’ is known for his unfiltered and opinionated personality. Recently, he took to his Instagram story and shared a screenshot showing that his comment on Ford’s X post was hidden. He claimed that the automobile company blocked his comment and accused it of exploiting American citizens.

He also urged the U.S. President to take action and advised people to buy second-hand vehicles, writing:

“Ford blocked my comment... These so called American companies are sucking the life blood of our country..... LETS GOOO TRUMP.. Buy used in the mean time.”

Check out the screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram Story below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram Story. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley has expressed that the tariffs implemented by Trump have significantly increased the cost of their vehicles, while also explaining that the 47th U.S. President aims to strengthen the American automobile industry.

As for his career, in his most recent UFC outing, Strickland fought for the middleweight strap against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in a rematch. The former middleweight champion lost via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Sean Strickland slams American car industry

Sean Strickland, during his trip to Japan last year, compared the cost of vehicles in Japan to those in America and slammed the American automobile industry, saying:

''Guys let me tell you about the American car industry…America you’re trying to f**k us…Get your sh*t right America stop f**king us.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Following UFC 312, many criticized Strickland’s performance, slamming him for not going all out in the title bout. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker has expressed his desire to fight him next, calling it an exciting matchup.

