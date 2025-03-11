  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sean Strickland cheers on Donald Trump while going on a mini rant after Ford blocks his comment on X

Sean Strickland cheers on Donald Trump while going on a mini rant after Ford blocks his comment on X

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Mar 11, 2025 14:56 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) cheers on Donald Trump (right) while going on a mini rant after Ford blocks his comment on X. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @realdonaldtrump on Instagram]
Sean Strickland (left) cheers on Donald Trump (right) while going on a mini rant after Ford blocks his comment on X [Images courtesy: @ufc and @realdonaldtrump on Instagram]

Sean Strickland's feud with Ford added another chapter. He previously blasted the company for overpriced cars and has now accused them of blocking his comments on X, urging Donald Trump to take necessary action.

Ad

A few days ago, Strickland went all out against Ford for raising the prices of their automobiles under the cover of taxes and shared his frustration in a post on X.

‘Tarzan’ is known for his unfiltered and opinionated personality. Recently, he took to his Instagram story and shared a screenshot showing that his comment on Ford’s X post was hidden. He claimed that the automobile company blocked his comment and accused it of exploiting American citizens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also urged the U.S. President to take action and advised people to buy second-hand vehicles, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Ford blocked my comment... These so called American companies are sucking the life blood of our country..... LETS GOOO TRUMP.. Buy used in the mean time.”

Check out the screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram Story below:

Sean Strickland&#039;s Instagram Story. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]
Sean Strickland's Instagram Story. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley has expressed that the tariffs implemented by Trump have significantly increased the cost of their vehicles, while also explaining that the 47th U.S. President aims to strengthen the American automobile industry.

Ad

As for his career, in his most recent UFC outing, Strickland fought for the middleweight strap against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in a rematch. The former middleweight champion lost via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Sean Strickland slams American car industry

Sean Strickland, during his trip to Japan last year, compared the cost of vehicles in Japan to those in America and slammed the American automobile industry, saying:

Ad
''Guys let me tell you about the American car industry…America you’re trying to f**k us…Get your sh*t right America stop f**king us.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Following UFC 312, many criticized Strickland’s performance, slamming him for not going all out in the title bout. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker has expressed his desire to fight him next, calling it an exciting matchup.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी