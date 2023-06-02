Sean Strickland recently belittled Amanda Nunes in yet another unhinged rant, a common occurrence when it comes to the middleweight mainstay. Strickland grossly downplayed women's MMA while claiming to not know either Nunes or her upcoming UFC 289 opponent, Irene Aldana.

He went on to compare the two-division Brazilian women's champion to a character from 'Mortal Kombat', Sheeva. The 32-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"I don't know either of those people. Wait, Nunes is that big girl right? Brazilian chick. She kinda looks like that thing in Street Fighter. No? Little bit. That thing with the arms that has like a big forehead. She has like multiple arms. [Sheeva from Mortal Combat prompt] There we f***ing go." [19:48]

Further explaining his stance, Sean Strickland cited the immense difference in power between men's and women's MMA. The middleweight slugger added:

"It's highly likely that guy [Brandon Moreno] goes and f***s up an NFL linebacker, highly likely. Now you take Amanda Nunes and you have her go fight NFL linebacker, linebacker's gonna be like, 'Did the wind just hit my face?'" [21:49]

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below:

Irene Aldana's coach expects her to shock Amanda Nunes with one skillset

Irene Aldana is slated to headline UFC 289 against Amanda Nunes in Vancouver, Canada on June 10. Aldana's jiu-jitsu coach at Lobo Gym, Diego Lopes, was also a part of the team that coached Alexa Grasso to her huge upset win over Valentina Shevchenko in March.

According to Lopes, Aldana might pull off a similar upset against Amanda Nunes with her boxing skillset. The UFC featherweight fighter recently told MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast:

"Amanda is a tough fight for anyone in the division. We know she’s the best in the division, but I think our team is used to fighting that, like Alexa did with Valentina. Everybody saw Valentina as unbeatable, and we went there and did our job to win the fight... I think we can surprise Amanda like that. To go in there and show something Amanda hasn’t faced yet, which is the level of boxing Irene has, to surprise her and bring the second [UFC] belt to the team and the fourth to Mexico.”

