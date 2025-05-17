  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Sean Strickland
  • Sean Strickland comes clean on why he rejected Caio Borralho fight offer: "It's awkward"

Sean Strickland comes clean on why he rejected Caio Borralho fight offer: "It's awkward"

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 17, 2025 17:05 GMT
Sean Strickland opens up on declining fight against Caio Borralho.
Sean Strickland (left) opens up on declining fight against Caio Borralho (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on why he passed on a potential matchup with Caio Borralho. Strickland last competed at UFC 312 in February, where he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision defeat in his rematch against reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The outspoken American has managed just one win in his last three appearances and finds himself in need of a statement victory to remain a top contender in the division. Almost three months after his loss, Strickland is back in training and has reportedly been offered several opponents for his return. However, it seems like none of the proposed names aligned with the fight he had been aiming for.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Strickland revealed his desire to challenge Reinier de Ridder. However, the former two-division ONE Championship titleholder was already scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. Consequently, Strickland was offered a bout against Borralho but declined, citing his close relationship with 'The Natural':

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I wanted to fight that 'RDR' kid, but [he got booked]. Then Mick [Maynard] wanted me to fight Caio, such a great guy, but I said no. Well, we kind of both said no. It's one of those weird things where it's like, I know him, I know his wife, I know his family. You know that the press conference [would look like] 'Hey Caio, how's your baby doing? What, she's turning two?' It's awkward. It's such a bad fight because I know his family."
Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (26:15):

youtube-cover
Ad

Sean Strickland sets sights on Belal Muhammad for next showdown

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad have engaged in a prolonged social media feud, with both fighters openly expressing their eagerness to settle their rivalry inside the octagon.

Following Muhammad’s unanimous decision defeat to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 last week, Strickland believes ‘Remember the Name’ should move up to the middleweight division for his next challenge.

Ad

In the same interview with Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' issued a profanity-laced challenge to Muhammad and called him out for a potential showdown:

"Belal would be a fun fight. That would be a fun one. Belal, you should finally sack up. This is it. You could finally sack the f**k up. All that sh*t you talked, man. We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt. You kind of got f**ked up. I got f**ked up. We should make that fight happen, Belal. All that sh*t he talks on Instagram. He's like, 'I'm going to come fight you. I'm going to come to that.' Now you can you f**king p*ssy. Do it for Palestine." [29:30]
About the author
Pranav Pandey

Pranav Pandey

Twitter icon

With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.

His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.

Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.

Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.

Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications