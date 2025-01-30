Sean Strickland fires back at Belal Muhammad’s challenge to move up to middleweight: "Go get on a boat, go back to f***ing Palestine"

Belal Muhammad and Sean Strickland’s relationship has always been strained, and they do not miss a chance to criticize one another. Recently, Strickland fired back at Muhammad’s big plans to move to middleweight.

Muhammad will likely be defending his welterweight strap against Shavkat Rakhmonov later this year. Meanwhile, Strickland will attempt to dethrone the middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, in a rematch at UFC 312.

Previously, 'Remember the Name' called out 'Tarzan' to a fight, asserting that it would be an easy matchup due to his superior cardio compared to Strickland. Muhammad also does not appreciate Strickland's controversial views on the Middle East, for which he has already criticized the former middleweight champion.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland was asked about his plans if he gets his strap back and if he would fight Muhammad, who wants to move up in weight and challenge him.

The latter fired back at the welterweight king and said:

“Belal, do me a favour, shut the f*** up. Go get on a boat, go back to f***ing Palestine, go pick up a rock and go f***ing do something.”

Check out Sean Strickland’s comments below (0:18):

Belal Muhammad hopes Sean Strickland gets "knocked out" at UFC 312

Sean Strickland will face South African middleweight champion Dricusdu Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312. Ahead of the bout, Strickland has expressed confidence in getting his belt back and has also asked his opponent to “strike like men” and not engage in takedowns or grappling.

Belal Muhammad, on the other hand, who shares bad blood with 'Tarzan', wants him to lose his upcoming fight. 'Remember the Name' told Submission Radio:

“I don’t hope Strickland defeats du Plessis. I hope he loses and gets knocked out and put unconscious and doesn’t wake up. Regardless, I would always want to move up and fight him whether he has the belt or not. That would always be a fight I would always say yes to."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (18:40):

