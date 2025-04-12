Sean Strickland gets honest about "what makes Japan great" while outlining one thing he hates about it

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently weighed in on what makes Japan a great country. He also touched on what he doesn't like about the East Asian nation.

Ad

'Tarzan' is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on religion, politics, and current events, and his crude remarks on polarizing topics often divide fans. Sharing his insight on the country of Japan, Strickland had this to say:

"You take a place like Japan. What makes Japan great is it's culturally the same. What makes Japan suck is you have some white liberal pink haired anime freak with her fat t*** and belly out wearing cat ears not understanding that everyone their hates them for their individualism."

Ad

Trending

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strickland's last outing was his lopsided defeat to Dricus du Plessis in their title rematch. His lackluster performance drew much criticism, even from his coach, Eric Nicksick. He currently holds the No.2 spot in the middleweight rankings.

Sean Strickland comments on the Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva fight at UFC 314

Featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva are scheduled to lock horns at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on the main card of UFC 314. Silva looks to enter the rankings with a win on Saturday as his American counterpart holds the No.13 spot.

Ad

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 314 matchup. The former UFC middleweight champion has repeatedly claimed that he does not believe in god and isn't religious. However, 'Tarzan' jokingly said he would visit church if 'Thug Nasty' beats Silva this Saturday.

When asked by a fan for a prediction for the Mitchell vs. Silva bout, Strickland wrote on X:

"If Bryce wins Im gonna start going to church. This is it god, prove your existence with this fight!!!!!"

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.