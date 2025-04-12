Sean Strickland gets honest about "what makes Japan great" while outlining one thing he hates about it

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently weighed in on what makes Japan a great country. He also touched on what he doesn't like about the East Asian nation.
'Tarzan' is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on religion, politics, and current events, and his crude remarks on polarizing topics often divide fans. Sharing his insight on the country of Japan, Strickland had this to say:
"You take a place like Japan. What makes Japan great is it's culturally the same. What makes Japan suck is you have some white liberal pink haired anime freak with her fat t*** and belly out wearing cat ears not understanding that everyone their hates them for their individualism."
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:
Strickland's last outing was his lopsided defeat to Dricus du Plessis in their title rematch. His lackluster performance drew much criticism, even from his coach, Eric Nicksick. He currently holds the No.2 spot in the middleweight rankings.
Sean Strickland comments on the Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva fight at UFC 314
Featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva are scheduled to lock horns at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on the main card of UFC 314. Silva looks to enter the rankings with a win on Saturday as his American counterpart holds the No.13 spot.
Sean Strickland recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 314 matchup. The former UFC middleweight champion has repeatedly claimed that he does not believe in god and isn't religious. However, 'Tarzan' jokingly said he would visit church if 'Thug Nasty' beats Silva this Saturday.
When asked by a fan for a prediction for the Mitchell vs. Silva bout, Strickland wrote on X:
"If Bryce wins Im gonna start going to church. This is it god, prove your existence with this fight!!!!!"
Check out Sean Strickland's post below: