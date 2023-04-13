UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has given his advice to rookie Raul Rosas Jr. following his first loss in the UFC.

Rising star Raul Rosas Jr. faced Christian Rodriguez in a closely contested bout this past week at UFC 287. Going into the bout with an undefeated record of 7-0, expectations were high for the 18-year-old.

Despite dominating the first round of the fight, Raul Rosas Jr. fell on the backfoot in the second and third and ended up losing. Speaking about the 18-year-old's first loss in MMA, Sean Strickland had an interesting piece of advice for the young UFC prospect.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland suggested that Raul Rosas Jr. should not go chasing around submissions in the octagon. He stated:

"Fire your coaches, dude... Do you not know MMA? Are you pulling guard in an MMA fight? I know you fought some f***ing can that you retired from the UFC that f**king any woman in the UFC could've beat. I know you fought that guy and you tapped him out and you looked f***ing awesome. But guess what man, you're with the big boys, we got all the hair on our nuts, all the hair and if you plan on going in there and pulling guard and chasing submissions, then you're going to get f**king manhandled... you should come train here man, I'll make you better."

Watch the interview below:

Raul Rosas Jr. loss: Did any UFC fighter give advice to 'El Nino Problema' besides Sean Strickland?

Apart from Sean Strickland, UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley had a piece of advice for Raul Rosas Jr. following his loss at UFC 287.

During a recent episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on the 18-year-old, offering some advice on how he can bounce back from his loss.

According to Sean O'Malley, Rosas Jr. can definitely beat some of the fighters in the bantamweight, but 'El Nino Problema' should take a couple of years off and focus on improving his skills and working on his weaknesses. He said:

"There's definitely guys in the division that he can go out there and beat. But it doesn't...I don't even think he needs to go out there and get a win. He needs to go out there and and get better. Take two years off, lift, f**king grind... I think he should stay at 135 [pounds], just don't fight for a couple of years. Get good... Just improve everywhere, come back."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Rosas Jr. in the video below

