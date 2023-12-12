Sean Strickland hates the UFC, lacks IQ, and "needs to get his mouth wired shut", rants Colby Covington

Colby Covington recently sounded off on Sean Strickland and revealed that he'd love to move up a weight class and fight the UFC middleweight champion. Covington also slammed 'Tarzan's' unfiltered and outspoken personality, one which 'Chaos' believes is a poor emulation of his own.

Strickland is widely considered to be among the most unreserved fighters in MMA and is notorious for sharing his honest opinions on sensitive social/political issues on social media and in interviews. Similarly, Covington is also known for his unique gift of the gab and his explicit support for former US President Donald Trump.

As far as outspoken personalities go, Sean Strickland and Colby Covington could be considered two birds of the same feather. However, 'Chaos' disagrees.

In an interview with CODE Sports, Covington stated that he believes Strickland is trying to mimic his persona and made it clear that he'd love to fight the middleweight champion. He said:

"He’s pretending to be everything he wishes I was. I’d love to slap Sean Strickland around. He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being, the guy has literally no fricking IQ. The guy’s so f****ing stupid."

Covington continued:

"The things he says, he needs to get his mouth wired shut, and I’m the guy to do it. The UFC knows I’m the one that can end these guys that hate the company, and they hate the world, so I would love to fight Sean Strickland.” [h/t mmafighting.com]

Sean Strickland describes running into Ian Garry at the UFC Performance Institute

Sean Strickland recently revealed that he ran into Ian Garry at the UFC Performance Institute (PI) and stated that it was an awkward situation that had to be carefully handled by the staff present.

Strickland and Garry have been feuding since 'Tarzan' decided to attack the Irishman on social media. Strickland also helped propagate baseless rumors about Garry's relationship with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee. This forced 'The Future' to threaten Strickland with legal action via direct message on Instagram, which further irked the middleweight champion.

In a recent Instagram post, Sean Strickland opened up about running into Ian Garry at the UFC PI and said:

"I went to the P.I. today, and I ran into the f****ing c*ck Ian Garry. Awkward, man, awkward. He looked at me hard, security had to escort us around, f****ing awkward s**t, I’m laughing my a** off... I don’t want to fight you, bro... But if you look at me hard and you’re feeling some kind of way that you need to get this s**t f****ing handled... Slide up in the DMs, bro."