Sean Strickland highlights significant shift in views on "lesbians": "Two fat angry women who are confused about their gender"

Sean Strickland recently took another dig at the LGBTQ+ community on social media. This time, he compared lesbians to demons.

The outspoken former UFC middleweight champion has caused controversy on multiple occasions in the past because of his views on gender and human sexuality. Even though many people disagree with his opinions, a sizable portion of the MMA world has praised the fighter for speaking up.

Strickland attacked lesbians in a series of scathing remarks on X, writing:

''There was a point when you heard lesbians and thought "f**k yes two h*t girl making out". Now you hear lesbians and you think "f**k no, two fat angry women who are confused about their gender". Can we just go back''

He added:

''Fat angry lesbians are like demons, the moment you acknowledge they exist they become real. In the 90s and early 2000s we didn't give the demons power.. We only focused on the good ones. The lip stick ones, the gay for pay ones. We must all stop believing in them to end it.''

As for the MMA scene, Strickland is coming off a victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 that cemented his place among the top contenders at 185 pounds. 'Tarzan' has dismissed the notion of going up against Robert Whittaker in a possible title eliminator fight, believing that he should get a direct chance at the middleweight title currently held by Dricus du Plessis.

In a recent interview with MMA Crazy, Strickland said:

''Ain't happening. I'll say no, Whittaker, he doesn't deserve it. I'm next in line, I defended my title shot, I'm the number one contender, it ain't happening.''

Sean Strickland's previous controversial views on the LGBTQ+ community

Earlier this year, Sean Strickland took to X and shared his thoughts on Pride Month, an occasion meant to honor and celebrate LGBTQ+ people. He wrote:

"How did the gays get an entire f**king month lmao Could you picture Washington seeing pride month..."is this to honor the war of independence?" "The men who died" Ummm no actually there is a day for that.... it's ummm actually to honor two dudes f**king.... lmao!!!"

Furthermore, Strickland has faced criticism from the LGBTQ+ community for his previous comments. His statement that he would not want his son to be gay sparked fury among fans on social media.

