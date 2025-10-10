  • home icon
  Sean Strickland has hilarious reaction to streamer Marlon training with Tracy Cortez 

Sean Strickland has hilarious reaction to streamer Marlon training with Tracy Cortez 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:51 GMT
Sean Strickland reacts to streamer Marlon training with Tracy Cortez. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Sean Strickland reacts to streamer Marlon training with Tracy Cortez. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland had a funny moment during a recent training session that quickly caught fans’ attention.

In a video that went viral, streamer Marlon was learning an armbar from UFC fighter Tracy Cortez when Strickland, who was rolling with someone else nearby, seemingly shouted, “Get your socks off my mat,” leaving viewers in stitches.

Check out the video below:

Strickland has built a reputation for his blunt and unfiltered opinions, especially when it comes to social media personalities stepping into the MMA world. He has sparred with several online influencers before, including a memorable session with streamer Sneako in early 2024.

The sparring session drew criticism for how intensely Strickland went with someone untrained. He defended himself, arguing that anyone entering a fighter’s space should be ready for the reality of professional training.

This latest reaction fits right in with his usual style, part humor, part tough-love commentary. Strickland was last seen inside the octagon against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. He lost the fight by unanimous decision.

While the American fighter would need a win or two before he competes for the title again, he has been vocal about his chances to dethrone freshly crowned champion Khamzat Chimaev. Strickland believes he has the ground game and takedown defense to challenge Chimaev. He also believes fighters like Reinier de Ridder and other top contenders don't stand a chance against 'Borz.'

Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev over allegedly fleeing his nation

Sean Strickland criticized Khamzat Chimaev for allegedly leaving his home country and moving between nations. Strickland claims that Chimaev previously trained and associated with controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, which limited his ability to compete internationally.

Over time, Chimaev lived in Sweden and eventually relocated to the United Arab Emirates, citing passport issues and better training opportunities. Strickland called out Chimaev’s decisions, questioning the integrity of a champion who moves countries for safety and convenience. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Strickland said:

“You f*cking coward. You flee your country, you run to Sweden, you go back, you have to go suck off a dictator, and then you f*cking have to go hide from your dictator in Dubai. Like, like, we just don’t need that as a champion, bro. Like, that’s real bad. Like, every time I see his face, I’m just like, we got a p*ssy as a champion. It’s real bad."
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

