Sean Strickland hopes to be a "better version" of Kelvin Gastelum as he sets Monday deadline - "Later in the year I want a top ranked guy"

Earlier this week, it looked like UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland was about to be given the opportunity of a lifetime.

Despite being ranked at No.6 in the 185lbs division, reports suggested that ‘Tarzan’ could end up fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293 in September.

The reports suggested that Sean Strickland could leapfrog No.1 ranked Dricus du Plessis, who is injured. However, this idea had some cold water poured on it by journalist Ariel Helwani, who stated the following yesterday on Twitter:

“In short, Adesanya wants to headline. DDP is hurt. Strickland wants in. Adesanya wants it. UFC isn’t so keen on it. Clock is ticking. Game of chicken. Not many options on 5-6 weeks’ notice. Not sure what the issue is with Izzy x Strickland. Strickland is next man up at 6.”

Since then, Strickland himself has commented on this issue on Twitter, and surprisingly, the middleweight contender seemed to be quite calm about the situation.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Well Monday is my deadline for this fight to happen and if it doesn't then fuck it life is good. I wont have to cancel my trip i had planned.



BUT later in the year I want a top ranked guy... Whittaker, Brunson, Izzy.

‘Tarzan’ even gave a hint as to what his approach could be in a bout with ‘The Last Stylebender’. Responding to a fan on Twitter who suggested that Adesanya would “fold” under pressure, Strickland had the following to say.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA @DonnieBonesJ Gotta be a better kelvin.. lol

This is likely a reference to No.12 ranked 185lber Kelvin Gastelum, who fought Adesanya for the interim middleweight title back in 2019.

While Gastelum lost a tight decision to ‘The Last Stylebender’, he remains notable as the only fighter aside from Alex Pereira to knock the current champion down in the octagon. He also received praise for his ability to use his striking game to put Adesanya under serious pressure.

With that considered, it’s easy to understand why Strickland would want to emulate him if he were to face off with the New Zealand-based champion.

Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya: How did ‘Tarzan’ rile up his rival in 2022?

Sean Strickland might not be the most obvious challenger to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he is currently ranked at No.6 in the division.

However, ‘Tarzan’ does have history with the current 185lbs titleholder. Back in 2022, prior to Adesanya’s title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, the two men ended up in a war of words.

Strickland famously hit out at Adesanya, poking fun at his “frosted tips” and his “cartoon porn addiction”, while ‘The Last Stylebender’ fired back by claiming he “smacked (Strickland) on the a*s like my b*tch”.

If the two men are matched up in the future, we can probably expect this bad blood to boil over again.

Watch Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya’s exchange below.