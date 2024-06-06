Sean Strickland issues fierce response to Luke Rockhold's controversial comments, challenges him to come to Xtreme Couture to settle differences

Sean Strickland defended his position as the top-ranked contender in the middleweight division when he defeated Paulo Costa via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 302. 'Tarzan' recently fired back at comments from Luke Rockhold, who claimed he wanted to fight him.

Speaking to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson of the JAXXON podcast, the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion was asked about returning to the UFC to face Strickland, responding:

"I would love to. The press conference might be better than the fight. I hate that guy. I know a lot of people look at me and they just hate me. I see this f**king kids face every time I see him is just f**king disgusting. He's a fake little b**ch. I know who he is. I don't think he believes the s**t he's saying these days. He's just spouting off. If Dana [White] gives me that hall pass, I'll come in, I will step on that kid's face."

Trending

Strickland responded to Rockhold's comments, stating:

"Couple things... I sparred you 1 round, f**ked you up and you snuck away like a b**ch. This was witnessed Also we were scheduled to fight. I said "h**l yeah that's a easy paycheck" And you pulled out a few weeks out... Xtreme? I'll f**k you up for fun lol"

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments and Sean Strickland's response below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what the feud between Strickland and Rockhold stems from, however, what is apparent is that both do not like each other. It remains unlikely that the two will clash in the octagon as the latter left the UFC in 2022 and has since called out the promotion over fighter pay.

Sean Strickland prepared to sit and wait for a title shot

Sean Strickland, who lost the title to Dricus du Plessis via split decision in his first attempted defense at UFC 297, revealed that he is prepared to remain sidelined while waiting for a title opportunity, tweeting:

"Time to sit and wait for a title shot.........."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet on waiting for a title opportunity below:

Expand Tweet

Strickland could spend some time inactive as there have been rumors that du Plessis' first attempt to defend his title will come against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, which is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia in August. Additionally, it is unclear how the upcoming bout between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will factor into the title picture or if either fighter can put forth a dominant performance to fight for the belt before 'Tarzan'.