Sean Strickland jokes about buying beach house in Mexico after calling out economic irony of U.S.–Mexico migration

Sean Strickland is known for his bold personality and his unfiltered opinions. Recently, he expressed his thoughts on the economic irony between the United States and Mexico, suggesting that both countries are negatively impacting their native citizens.

Reportedly, Mexicans and Americans represent the largest group of immigrants in each other's countries. According to Strickland, this migration between the two nations is allegedly contributing to inflation. Through a post on X, the former UFC middleweight champion wrote:

"It's ironic that poor Mexicans will come to the US for a better life, and rich Americans will go to Mexico for a better life, only to make each country more expensive for the native population."

Sportskeeda MMA shared Strickland's opinions with the public on social media. A few hours later, 'Tarzan' reshared the post and added more insights on the matter through an Instagram story, writing:

"It's all good till I go buy a beach house in Mexico. Lmao!"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

When Sean Strickland lashes out at immigrants flying "foreign flags" in America

A year ago, Sean Strickland expressed his disappointment with how some immigrants from other countries proudly display their national flags in the U.S.

Strickland questioned their loyalty, suggesting that they should not show respect to their respective nations after having left them for various alleged reasons. Through a post on X, Strickland wrote:

"I'm so sick of seeing foreign flags in America.. I don't get it. You left your corrupt country to come to the USA, and yet you still [represent] what you fled? The worst is Hispanics born in America flying a Mexican flag.. Where is your loyalty? Just go back.. Enjoy your foreign flag."

Check out the post below:

In his MMA career, Strickland currently holds a 1-2 record in his last three fights, having been defeated twice by the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis.

