Sean Strickland lists four things he seemingly does in the garage, poses the question if it is "ADHD or CTE?"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland seemingly revealed the four things he likes to do in his garage.

In his recent outing, Strickland faced Dricus du Plessis in a title fight at UFC 312, where the South African dominated him and won via unanimous decision.

'Tarzan' holds an impressive resume and has shared the octagon with the likes of Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. He isn't booked for a fight yet and is taking time off from the octagon.

In his recent Instagram story, Strickland listed out a few things he often does in his garage. He wrote:

"ADHD or CTE? 1. Clean the garage. 2. Lose boxer cutter. 3. Get mad that a dull axe can't cut a box. 4. Sharpen the axe till you shave.. 5. Clean the garage on a different day...repeat 1 through 4."

Check out Sean Strickland's story below:

Screenshot of Sean Strickland's story [Image Courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

When Sean Strickland opened up about his financial stability

Sean Strickland made an appearance on Michael Bisping's YouTube channel ahead of his clash against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Strickland has now been in the UFC for over 10 years and has been part of some of the best fights in middleweight division history.

Strickland shed light on his financial stability and asserted he now fights for love of mixed martial arts rather than money. He said:

“I am in a good place in my life financially. I could probably retire If I want to. Money is good and whoever says they don’t fight for the money is a f**king liar. Whenever I walk into fights I am not fighting for a paycheck I just fight cause I love it.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (3:14):

