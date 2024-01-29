Sean Strickland makes explosive allegations, says Joe Rogan "abuses" sidekick Jamie after podcast appearance 

Sean Strickland made his first appearance on the JRE MMA Show a few months ago, appearing on episode #143. The former middleweight champion recently revealed that he believes host Joe Rogan is abusing his sidekick, Jamie Vernon.

Speaking to Theo Von on the This Past Weekend podcast earlier this month, 'Tarzan' stated:

"When I did the Rogan podcast - what's Rogan's guy? Jamie, dude - I was thrown off by Jamie. Oh man, I think Rogan abuses him, dude. I think he abuses him. I think I was picturing like a younger, white, nerdy kid. Nah, dude, he's angry. He's angry. I think Rogan disciplines him. Yeah, because you'll see it, dude, every now and then Rogan will let that s**t slip."

Strickland continued:

"Every now and then, you'll see Rogan discipline him. Like, he'll speak out of turn. Like, you could tell it's like that abusive father that, like, you know, is at the soccer game that, like, slips a little bit and you're like, 'oh s**t, I wonder what it's like when [he's] at home by himself."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Joe Rogan and Jamie Vernon below:

Vernon joined the Joe Rogan Experience as a co-producer alongside Brian Redban in 2012. The UFC commentator eventually fired Redban the following year, with Jamie taking over in a full-time producer role that he has held for over a decade.

Dricus du Plessis believes he did enough to defeat Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's middleweight title run was short-lived, as he was defeated by Dricus du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297. Following the bout, 'Stillknocks' revealed that he believes he did enough to win the closely contested bout. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, he stated:

"I thought I did enough to win the fight. It was definitely close though. I definitely gave him the first round then I made the necessary adjustments. In the fifth round, I wouldn't give him the round. I don't know how they scored it to be honest. Listen, it was a close fight. I'm not going to lie. It was one of those fights where there wasn't even time to really think of what is happening."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on his UFC 297 victory over Sean Strickland below:

Du Plessis noted that he believed the takedowns he landed were enough to swing a close fight in his favor. He disagreed with UFC President Dana White's assessment that Strickland deserved to win the bout.