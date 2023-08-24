Sean Strickland makes offensive remark about Jordan Leavitt’s posture

Sean Strickland isn't one to shy away from sharing his opinion on a number of occasions and most recently did just that during an encounter with his teammate Jordan Leavitt.

In a video uploaded to the middleweight contender's Instagram story, he took notice of Leavitt's posture and new bald look. 'Tarzan' was standing in the cage while recording the video and shared his thoughts on his teammate's new look.

He said:

"Hey, Jordan! You still stand like a gay but I got a little bit more respect for you now...the shaved head. Fu**ing guy."

Jordan Leavitt wasn't bothered by Sean Strickland's trash talk at all and even played up for the Instagram story. The 28-year-old is scheduled to return to the octagon against Chase Hooper this upcoming November after signing a new deal with the UFC. Prior to signing his contract extension, he came off an impressive first-round TKO win over Victor Martinez that earned him a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night.

When is Sean Strickland's next fight?

Sean Strickland will be competing in the biggest fight of his professional career next month as he is set to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship at UFC 293.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on September 10, so they will definitely be supporting the champion, who resides in that region of the world. 'Tarzan' received the title shot after Dricus Du Plessis informed the promotion that he wouldn't be recovered in time to fight at UFC 293. The promotion was then forced to find a suitable replacement to headline the event opposite 'Izzy'.

Strickland and Adesanya are no strangers to each other as they had a memorable exchange last year during the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference. Now that 'Tarzan' is challenging for the middleweight championship, he will likely ramp up the trash talk during the press conference and attempt to get into the champion's head ahead of their bout.

