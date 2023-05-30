Sean Strickland recently fired a shot at the first family of the U.S. and cracked a crude joke about Jill and Hunter Biden.

'Tarzan' is one of the most outspoken fighters in the MMA world and is widely known for his unfiltered and often scandalizing takes on various social issues. While Strickland is no stranger to making politically incorrect jokes on social media, he seems to have developed a taste for targeting the current first family of the U.S.

In a recent tweet, Sean Strickland asked his followers to imagine first lady Jill Biden at a family dinner and narrated a fictitious conversation between her and her stepson. The 32-year-old referenced Hunter Biden's past scandals and his alleged connections to China and Ukraine, stating:

"Could you picture being Jill Biden at a family dinner? Well, Hunter I see you've stopped f**king your brother's wife, I'm really proud of you. Also, that sex tape you made was very impressive, anyways my rent is coming up any word on that payment from China or Ukraine?"

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Could you picture being Jill Biden at a family dinner.



"Well hunter I see you've stopped fucking your brothers wife, I'm really proud of you. Also that sex tape you made was very impressive, anyways my rent is coming up any word on that payment from China or Ukraine?" Could you picture being Jill Biden at a family dinner."Well hunter I see you've stopped fucking your brothers wife, I'm really proud of you. Also that sex tape you made was very impressive, anyways my rent is coming up any word on that payment from China or Ukraine?"

Sean Strickland last defeated Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 via unanimous decision. 'Tarzan' is booked to face Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC on ESPN 48 on July 1.

Sean Strickland explains the reason behind accepting the Abusupiyan Magomedov fight

It was recently announced that Sean Strickland would present Abus Magomedov with his sophomore test in the promotion at UFC on ESPN 48 at the UFC Apex on July 1 in Las Vegas.

Magomedov made his UFC debut in September 2022, and the Russian needed just 19 seconds to finish off Dustin Stoltzfus. While he hasn't fought since his debut, Magomedov's bouts against Gerald Meerschaert and Makhmud Muradov were unfortunately scrapped. The unranked fighter now gets the opportunity to headline a Fight Night event in just his second promotional outing.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is a high-profile fighter as well as a top-ranked middleweight who is coming off a win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 in January. While many fans questioned his decision to face the unranked Russian, Strickland remained committed.

He revealed the reason behind his taking the fight by quote-tweeting an answer to a tweet questioning the matchup. Citing money as his motivator, Strickland stated:

"They said, ‘Sean, you’re going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy"... So here we are. I just bought a new motorcycle, and I’d like another one… thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook-up?!?!"

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! Caio Borralho @BorralhoCaio @SStricklandMMA twitter.com/BigMarcel24/st… So a guy gets murdered in PFL… and comes to UFC and win from a 1-4 in last 5 fights guy and gets a chance to fight into the rankings? What the fuck is happening right now? So a guy gets murdered in PFL… and comes to UFC and win from a 1-4 in last 5 fights guy and gets a chance to fight into the rankings? What the fuck is happening right now? 😂😂😂😂 @SStricklandMMA twitter.com/BigMarcel24/st… They said "Sean you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy"sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! twitter.com/BorralhoCaio/s… They said "Sean you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy" sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! twitter.com/BorralhoCaio/s…

Poll : 0 votes