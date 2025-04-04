Sean Strickland and MMA fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele seeks tips to get abs without cardio

Sean Strickland never shies away from sharing his thoughts publicly. Recently, the former UFC middleweight champion came across UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele's latest post on X, which has sparked reactions from him and the fans alike.

'Nina Drama' is quite popular in the UFC community. She frequently engages with fight fans through her hilarious content and unique interview sessions. However, her recent post on X was more of a request for advice, as she expressed her desire to achieve abs. She posted her picture and wrote:

"How do I get abs? I hate cardio."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

The comments section was quickly filled with suggestions and tips for Daniele to build abs. Interestingly, Strickland had a suggestion for Daniele, and wrote:

"Photo shop"

Check out Sean Strickland's comment below:

Others commented:

"Smile in photos is how you get abs..."

"Nooo stay the way you are"

"Planks easy and fast"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's post on X. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

Sean Strickland addresses his relationship with Nina-Marie Daniele

Over the years, Nina-Marie Daniele has built a strong camaraderie with several fighters in the UFC. Due to her frequent appearances with Sean Strickland, fans often speculated whether they share a bond that goes beyond their professional relationship.

Notably, a few months ago during a Q&A session on Full Violence's YouTube channel, 'Tarzan' addressed the rumors and speculations about his relationship with Daniele and clarified that they share a sibling-like bond. He said:

"She's like a little sister... It's like I'll be making jokes, and she'll try to like match my energy and she'll say something like off color and I'm like, 'Nina that's gross like shut the f**k up…' You guys don't know her, you get to know her, Nina's dope dude."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (3:44):

