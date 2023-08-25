Sean Strickland mocks Disney's movie choices as company's stocks take a massive tumble

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Disney's movie choices after the company's stock price took a massive tumble.

The UFC contender is not one to shy away from sharing his thoughts, which is one of the reasons he has become so polarizing on social media. 'Tarzan' took to Twitter and took aim at the company, which he believes is creating movies to push their beliefs and ideologies on their viewers. He believes that the company has lost touch with what made them successful as well as what their audience likes to see.

Strickland wrote:

"Disney "let's start making movies for childless adults who hate America and men, f*** our audience we need a new audience. Woke childless men haters"."

Tweet directed to Disney

Sean Strickland included a photo in his tweet that showed the current listing price for Disney shares on the NYSE. The photo also includes the year-to-year date of the stock price, which fell 6.47% since last year.

It will be interesting to see whether the middleweight contender receives any negative backlash for his tweet, but it most likely won't stop him from sharing his views on other issues.

Sean Strickland believes it's tough to be a man in 2023

Sean Strickland believes men face a number of challenges and that it's tough to be one in 2023.

The UFC middleweight contender took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on manhood and noted that historically, 2023 is the most difficult time for American men.

'Tarzan' compared being a man during World War 2 and how they were viewed during that time in American history. He mentioned that men were able to have nice lives as opposed to now, where he doesn't believe that appears to be the case.

Sean Strickland wrote:

"This might be the hardest time in American history to be a man..."What about being a man in ww2"...War sucks, you might die but you come home respected, you can get a job as a mechanic and support a family. Have a good life...Trying being a man in 2023. You can't, they ended that."

Tweet regarding being a man in America in 2023