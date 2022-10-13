"I said I'd give him half my purse" - Sean Strickland jokes he "slid into" Jared Cannonier's DMs to make a deal

Sean Strickland recently claimed that he offered Jared Cannonier money to lose on purpose so 'Tarzan' could face Israel Adesanya.

Strickland appeared to be one victory away from a coveted UFC title shot against 'The Last Stylebender'. The pair clashed on several occasions due to the American's brash personality. However, after being knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 276, 'Tarzan' will now face Cannonier in December.

'The Killa Gorilla' and Strickland are ranked No.2 and No.7, respectively, in the UFC's 185lbs division. With an impressive performance, either man could land themselves in the title conversation.

'Tarzan' appeared on an episode of Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub and spoke about his 'offer' to Cannonier:

"I actually slid into Jared's DMs and I asked him if he'd let me win. He was on the fence with it. I said that I'd give him half my purse so... is that legal?"

Watch the video below from 2:15:

Jared Cannonier faced Adesanya in his previous bout and lost via unanimous decision. Perhaps Sean Strickland feels it is his turn to get a shot at the middleweight title.

Sean Strickland explains why he dislikes Ronda Rousey

Sean Strickland uploaded a video online where he sought to clarify why he dislikes Ronda Rousey. While Strickland's usual candor was present, his vulgarity was not. Instead, 'Tarzan' chose to highlight a societal trend that he believes is incredibly dangerous:

"I don't know when suicide became f***ing cool. It became cool. Like they made a Netflix show, 13 Reasons [Why]. Everybody's f***ing depressed, everybody is suicidal. Let me tell you guys, it is not f***ing cool."

Strickland continued:

"You dwell on it. You start thinking about how you're gonna do it, about where you're gonna do it. You start thinking about how people are going to take it. And it's f***ing miserable. It's not some fleeting thought because you lost a fight. And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f***ed up and serious as a, 'But I overcame it' strong moment."

Watch the video below:

Ronda Rousey had appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoken about how she had suicidal thoughts following her loss to Holly Holm.

Sean Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA, but his most recent upload should have the majority of fans in agreement.

