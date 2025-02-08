Sean Strickland is not playing a character like Colby Covington, claims Tatiana Suarez while dropping BTS stories about 'Tarzan': "She is crying now"

Tatiana Suarez recently shared some behind-the-scenes details about the former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland's personality. As per Suarez, Strickland doesn't play an on-screen gimmick, like Colby Covington.

Covington also has a reputation for riling up his rivals with sharp and unhinged comments. However, many fighters believe the former UFC interim welterweight champion's real personality is quite different from what he portrays on screen.

In a recent interview, Suarez was asked about Strickland's on-screen behavior to which she replied:

"I've heard things about Colby Covington like not being how he really is, you know they're always like, 'you know he's such a nice guy' this and that. No, Sean is the exact same way, always no matter what. So, it's just super funny."

She continued:

"It's like I've learned to accept Sean, sometimes I have to have talks with him you know like he'd say something to somebody that's super rude and I'm like, 'Sean, you can't be saying these things to girls,' I'm like 'she's crying now,' I'm like, 'you can't be chasing girls out of the gym."

Watch Tatiana Suarez speak on Sean Strickland below (7:29):

On the professional front, Suarez will challenge Zhang Weili for the women's strawweight title, and Strickland will face Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title showdown at UFC 312.

When Sean Strickland trained his guns at Colby Covington for his comments on Leon Edwards' dad

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington have a reputation for making comments to get under the skin of their opponents. At UFC 297, when Strickland was facing Dricus du Plessis to defend his middleweight title, he came down heavily on Covington for his comments on Leon Edwards' late father.

Covington challenged Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 296 in a losing cause. During the build-up of the fight, 'Chaos' made comments on the former welterweight's deceased father.

'Tarzan' recalled Covington's comments at the pre-fight press conference of UFC 297 and went all guns blazing against the 36-year-old American fighter:

"I take Colby as a personal insult to me because the Trumsters or Republicans, you guys are my f*cking people, you guys are my people, and you have a c**t like Colby. He don't give a f*ck about you, and him making fun of Leon's dad, that is the biggest f*cking c**t move you can do. Leon's mom...dad a bad guy or a good guy doesn't matter, she raised a boy to be a man and win a world title and to be a good man."

Watch Sean Strickland's comments on Colby Covington below (0:36):

