Sean Strickland pleads with Elon Musk to fix key government agency, fans issue reaction: "Some things are just not repairable"

Sean Strickland wants Elon Musk to fix a government agency that is alleged to be inefficient and slow, drawing fan reactions. Musk is heading the Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has already carried out significant reforms in various branches of government.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to X and urged Musk to fix the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The DMV is where American citizens go for license renewals, driving tests, and other associated services. However, it's a consensus that the agency isn't very well run and is known for its sluggish processes, irritable customer support, and lengthy wait times.

Strickland, who loves cars and motorcycles, and has a reputation for sharing his unfiltered views, urged the Tesla CEO on X to address the shortcomings of the DMV.

"Elon please for the love of God fix the DMV..."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Netizens resonated with Strickland, with one commenting:

"Some things are just not repairable"

Others concurred, writing:

"I hate the DMV"

"Everyone agrees to this"

"The DMV needs to be fixed. It is an absolute nightmare."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]

Musk has criticized the DMV in the past. Tesla had previously been involved in legal troubles because of allegations made by the California Department of Motor Vehicles regarding Tesla's claims on the advanced tech provided in vehicles.

However, a judge dismissed a lawsuit that accused Tesla and Musk of exaggerating the safety and effectiveness of their self-driving technology.

When Sean Strickland critiqued his own Tesla

Sean Strickland owns the Tesla Model S, among other vehicles. While he has praised the electric vehicle's value for money and other merits, he has a few gripes as well. Highlighting the Tesla's range and the inconvenience of having to charge the car for long-distance trips, Strickland wrote on X:

"I have a tesla and I love it. It's a sports car for 40k. You can't drive a tesla and not love it...... for the price It's amazing BUT!!!.. range sucks, charging sucks.... You wanna drive to cali from Vegas? Get ready to add an 1.5 hours just to charge the car. Lmao"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

