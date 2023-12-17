Sean Strickland politely asks Gilbert Burns' wife and son to move before violently unloading on Dricus du Plessis [VIDEO]

Sean Strickland was seen politely asking Gilbert Burns' family to move before raining punches on Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland and du Plessis are gearing up for a title fight on the first pay-per-view card of 2024 at UFC 297. While there was no pre-existing rivalry between the two earlier, it seems they don't like each other too much after all.

At the ongoing UFC 296, the two exchanged a few words before 'Tarzan' decided to violently unload on the South African, leading to a huge brawl.

Interestingly, before jumping over chairs to get to du Plessis, 'Tarzan' was seen politely asking Burns' family to move to save them from any possible harm.

Henry Cejudo backs Dricus du Plessis to beat Sean Strickland

Going into the highly anticipated UFC middleweight championship bout at UFC 297, a lot has been said about who will potentially walk away with his hand raised.

While there is not a lot separating Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, Henry Cejudo has backed 'Stillknocks' to deliver in what would be his biggest fight.

Cejudo spoke about how du Plessis might try to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 after potentially beating the UFC middleweight champion:

"Let's say du Plessis because I do have du Plessis as a favorite in that fight. Du Plessis beats a guy like Strickland, puts the brakes on a guy like Sean Strickland. You know what that does ladies and gentlemen? 'Hey Dana, I think I'm ready to fight again.' Yup, Israel Adesanya, okay we will schedule it maybe UFC 300."

