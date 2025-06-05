Sean Strickland posts picture of "solution to all male depression" while adding one extra ingredient, fans react: "Facts," "Hell yes"

  • home icon
By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 05, 2025 05:11 GMT
Fans react to Sean Strickland revealing the solution for "male depression". [Image courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland recently shared a photo of his dirt bike, suggesting it as a solution for male depression. This sparked interest and reactions from his fans.

'Tarzan' has often expressed his views on the current mental health challenges facing people worldwide. In his latest post on X, he revealed his approach to addressing depression and encouraged others to participate in MMA training. Captioning the post, he said:

"The solution to all male depression.... throw in some MMA"

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Strickland's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Facts"
Another wrote:

"Hell yes"
Others commented:

"Not a dirtbike fan, but I get your meaning. For me it's a good hike in the mountains and a couple hours eskirma practice."
"That and making the boys laugh in the group chat."
"Two wheels solves so much"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Sean Strickland's latest post. [Screenshots courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]

Sean Strickland gets honest about repercussions of career career-ending motorcycle accident

In Dec. 2018, Sean Strickland had a career-ending motorbike accident while heading to his home. He crashed into a van and was knocked unconscious for several hours. As a result of the accident, Strickland tore his patellar tendon, which subsequently detached from his knee, and he was out of action for almost two years from fighting.

During the media day interview ahead of UFC 312, 'Tarzan' reflected on how the accident had changed his mind, saying:

"It sounds funny, but I care way less... So, prior to my motorcycle accident, [UFC] logo was like the only thing in my life that I've ever accomplished that amounted to anything, was having the [UFC] logo in my Instagram bio. Once that was potentially taken from me, I had to really look at my life prior to that, like build myself up."
He added:

"And then after my motorcycle accident, I've just really detached from Sean, the UFC fighter, to hey, like, I'm happy. Life's good. My value isn't this f**king three-letter f**king acronym. So, yeah, I've just really detached myself from the sport and it [has] helped. I just enjoy what I do now."
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
