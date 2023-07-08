Sean Strickland put on blast by UFC lightweight after "cringe af" Joe Rogan interview - "We get it...You're white trash"

Sean Strickland has come under fire from UFC lightweight Renato Moicano following his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Rogan welcomed Strickland to the show earlier this week following his victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76. After a strong first round from the Russian, he soon fatigued as Strickland capitalized, finishing Magomedov via TKO in the second round and earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

'Tarzan' shared a photo of himself with Joe Rogan on Instagram.

Some fans were concerned about Strickland's appearance on the show due to his controversial views and often uncensored comments. The 32-year-old has regularly been banned from social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram for repeatedly sharing his take on the LGBTQI+ community.

One person who was not a fan of Sean Strickland's appearance on JRE was Renato Moicano. The Brazilian took to Twitter and stated it was a tough episode to get through and referred to the middleweight as "white trash":

"Trying to listen to the JRE podcast @joerogan with Sean Strickland....But is cringe af.... We get it.... You're white trash... move on!!! #jre #podcast #ufc"

Moicano followed up on his post by responding to a fan and even claimed that Rogan felt uncomfortable during the interview:

"Did you watch the episode? It's very hard to listen... You can see Joe is uncomfortable"

Sean Strickland fires shots at UFC commentator Bruce Buffer

Sean Strickland recently lived up to his controversial image by taking aim at veteran UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

'Tarzan' took to Twitter and revealed a conversation he had with the voice of the octagon. According to Strickland, Buffer had spoken to him about the way he should be conducting himself inside and outside of the cage.

Buffer had said:

"Sean, carry yourself with class."

Instead of taking on board the advice, the No.7-ranked middleweight opted to hit back at Buffer by calling him "delusional" as well as reminding him of his status in the sport. Strickland responded:

"More delusional from the entertainment industry, self importance is the marker of fame.. I take my clothes off and bleed for the amusement of people. I understand what I am... I don't think you understand what you are..."

