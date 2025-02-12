Sean Strickland puts his trust in ChatGPT amid Elon Musk's failed $97.4 billion bid to buy OpenAI

Sean Strickland came up short in his bid to become a two-time middleweight champion at UFC 312 and the 33-year-old has now turned his attention to doing household chores. For one such chore involving electrical knowledge, the former champion enlisted the help of OpenAI.

Strickland clarified his doubts about fitting an AC using ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI. Impressed by the result, 'Tarzan' shared a screenshot of the conversation on his Instagram Story, captioning it:

"Ohhhh learn something new everyday lol...I trust you robot."

Screenshot of Sean Strickland's social media post (Source - @stricklandmma on Instagram)

Strickland's trusting the chatbot comes at the time as Elon Musk, a close friend of UFC CEO Dana White and commentator Joe Rogan, failed in his bid to purchase the non-profit arm of OpenAI for $97,400,000,000.

Sal Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, dismissed the bid made by a Musk-led consortium. The Tesla Motors CEO has a history with Open AI, having co-founded it with Altman before his bitter departure.

Unlike publicly traded companies, OpenAI operates as a hybrid organization, combining a non-profit entity with a for-profit subsidiary. Musk has expressed his intention to make OpenAI entirely non-profit, which conflicts with Altman's vision for the company.

However, critics have noted that Musk's ownership of the for-profit xAI contradicts his push to make OpenAI a non-profit organization.

Joe Rogan reacts to Sean Strickland's loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312

Joe Rogan was absent from the commentary booth at UFC 312 since it was an international PPV, with Michael Bisping filling in alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. However, Rogan hosted a fight companion livestream on YouTube, where he was joined by comedians Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen and former welterweight champion Matt Serra.

After Du Plessis was announced as the winner by unanimous decision, Rogan praised the South African, saying:

"He [Dricus du Plessis] is a tough puzzle. He's a tough puzzle to figure out. Very tough fight to figure out. Big f**ker for 185 too, that's a big f**ker. He did a f**king great job of setting up throwing that low kick, switch kick to the body, kept that pace up for the entire five [rounds].

However, the podcaster also noted Sean Strickland might've been affected by a staph infection. Moreover, the podcaster also didn't appear too thrilled about Du Plessis calling out Alex Pereira, who was in Strickland's corner.

Nonetheless, the 57-year-old also noted he saw significant improvements every time Du Plessis stepped inside the octagon.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis fight below [2:16]:

