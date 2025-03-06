Sean Strickland reacts after Donald Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor as secret service agent

  • home icon
By Subham
Modified Mar 06, 2025 00:29 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) has reacted to the headline of Donald Trump (right) appointing 13-year-old cancer survivor as secret service agent. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
U.S. President Donald Trump recently honoured 13-year-old 'DJ' Daniel as the youngest U.S. Secret Service officer. Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has reacted to this news.

As per reports, on Tuesday, during his joint address to Congress, Trump announced 13-year-old Devarjaye 'DJ Daniel' as the youngest Secret Service agent. Reportedly, 'DJ' has a rare type of brain and spinal cancer. During the President's address, he narrated the 13-year-old's battle against brain cancer and how he has never lost hope.

Trump praised him for his bravery and courage and also revealed 'DJ's' lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. At Capitol Hill, the teenager who was also present was given an honorary customised secret service badge by Sean Curran (US Secret Service Director).

Trump thanked the teenager for his grit, and the entire arena applauded for him and gave a standing ovation.

Meanwhile, Strickland shared a picture on his Instagram story of the U.S. President appointing 'DJ' Daniel as the youngest secret service agent. 'Tarzan' who is an ardent supporter of Trump and America, shared a four-word reaction on his story, praising his country and 'DJ':

"American is back!!!!!! Let's go DJ!!!"
Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]
Sean Strickland has backed Donald Trump amidst the stock market crash

Amid the recent stock market crash, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland showed his support for Donald Trump.

Despite the dip, 'Tarzan' believes that "what is good for the market isn't always good for America". He wrote:

"America first doesn't mean American corporations first. Let's goo Trump #makeamericagreatagain#americafirst"

'Tarzan' added:

"Watching my stock account turn red is never fun BUT what is good for the market isn't always good for America...... I'd glady drive a used manual nissan versa to not to support six billion dollars in profits for Ford to make trucks in Mexico and under value American workers. It's time to humanize American workers... Americans arent just a number on a spread sheet"
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
