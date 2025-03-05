“Watching my stock account turn red is never fun” - Sean Strickland backs Donald Trump’s 'America first' amid stock market crash

Sean Strickland last entered the octagon last month when he challenged Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 312, suffering a unanimous decision loss. The No.2-ranked middleweight recently voiced his support for United States President Donald Trump amid the recent stock market crash.

'Tarzan' took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip of himself from the UFC 312 press conference, captioning the post:

"America first doesn't mean American corporations first. Let's goo Trump #makeamericagreatagain#americafirst Watching my stock account turn red is never fun BUT what is good for the market isn't always good for America...... Id glady drive a used manual nissan versa to not to support 6 billion dollars in profits for Ford to make trucks in Mexico and under value American workers. It's time to humanize American workers... Americans arent just a number on a spread sheet"

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

The stock market has taken a hit in recent months, most notably falling over 1,300 points over the past two days. The drop comes after Trump levied tariffs on both Canadian and Mexican imports. Despite the recent dip, Strickland believes that the tariffs are good for the American working class.

Sean Strickland called out by coach Eric Nicksick

Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312 was less than inspiring, leading to clear frustration from his corner during the bout as he did not do much to adjust his game plan. In the days following the fight, his coach, Eric Nicksick, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"I think he needs to evaluate what he wants to do in the sport. If it's just to make money, then that's great. Let us know. I wanna coach world champions so my motivations are different. I think that just to kind of show up and do that and not really back it up, to me, was just kind of uninspiring."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments on Sean Strickland below:

Strickland took to social media to fire back at the comments from his head coach. He claimed that while the two remain friends, Nicksick is unlikely to be in his corner in the future. The former middleweight champion received plenty of backlash for his lack of urgency and his willingness to continue utilizing a style that his opponent was clearly prepared for.

