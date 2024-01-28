Sean Strickland reacts to fan comparing his post-UFC 297 snowboarding with Dricus du Plessis' "crawl" comment

Sean Strickland lost the middleweight championship to Dricus du Plessis by a close margin after a rigorous five-round battle in the main event of UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' prevailed by split decision in a fight where both men tested each other's limits. Many people disagreed with the ruling, believing that Strickland should have had his hand raised.

While speaking to SuperSport, du Plessis discussed his victory against Strickland and said:

'When I woke up, it felt like a dream, but I knew it wasn't a dream when I couldn't walk to the bathroom. I had to crawl. So I knew it wasn't a dream because the pain felt very real.''

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (2.54):

A fan wrote on X, saying:

''UFC 297 Post-Fight Dricus - ***crawls to bathroom in pain*** Strickland-Sick Air''

Reacting to the post, Strickland stated:

''I need to learn how to Ollie. I love you guys''

Strickland was even compared to the former professional snowboarder, Shaun White, by the fan who said:

“That’s not Shaun White… it’s Sean Strickland!!!”

Sean Strickland provides close-up photo of injured eye, which he blames for UFC 297 loss

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on his headbutt allegation by sharing a close-up photo of his eye following his title defeat against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 last weekend.

'Tarzan' later claimed that he lost the decision because of his opponent's headbutt during the bout, which he said severely damaged his vision. Stickland stated on Instagram that he should have won and wrote:

"I didn't take the coward's way out and tell the doctor I couldn't see and got a no contest. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn't see... I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy."

Strickland reaffirmed his claims and shared a close-up picture of his severely injured eye along with a video of the moment du Plessis' head struck him in the face, which he believes caused the injury. Reiterating that he should've won, Strickland wrote on X:

"We all know I won... The only reason why it wasn't one-sided for 5 rounds is the headbutt took my eye... Wasn't touched till the blood took my vision."

