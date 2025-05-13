Sean Strickland reflects on past charges, jokes he should’ve taken Mayhem Miller’s nickname

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has always been transparent about his brushes with the law in the past. So much so that he often jokes about his past charges. In his recent series of Instagram stories, 'Tarzan' trolled his fans by posting two offenses he has been presumably charged with:

Ad

"Charge 1-001 counts of Force/ADW Not Firearm, GBI. Charge 2-001 Counts of Mayhem."

To those unaware, "Force/ADW - Not Firearm, GBI" means "Force Assault with Deadly Weapon - Not Firearm, Great Bodily Damage". As for "Mayhem," according to law enforcement lexicon, it's an "offense against a person in which the assailant violently deprives his/her victim of a member of their body, making the victim less capable of defending themselves."

Ad

Trending

Sean Strickland posted the two charges and even joked that he should have taken former UFC fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller's nickname instead. He then posted a "gotcha" follow-up by saying that the charges were 10 years old and that he walks within the bounds of the law now:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That was 10 years ago...lol I walk the line now"

Here are the Instagram stories:

Sean Strickland's Instagram stories. [Image credit @stricklandmma on Instagram]

When Sean Strickland blatantly said he 'fantasized' about being a serial killer

While it's not known when these charges were filed and what were the circumstances that surround them, Strickland himself may have dropped a hint or two in a couple of interviews in the past.

Ad

In an appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries on YouTube in 2022, the middleweight powerhouse opened up about how his mental health issues led to his violent tendencies.

Ad

It turns out that 'Tarzan' got kicked out of school a lot because of his uncontrollable anger as a child. He also coldly admitted that he understands the mind of a serial killer in such a way that he also fantasized about ending people's lives before.

Sean Strickland said:

"Just like every other guy who f***ing wants to kill somebody, you start fantasizing about it. And you start putting yourself in situations, you start going through the f***ing motions of it, which I was doing. I'm talking about like 14 or 15 years old."

Ad

Listen to Strickland here (37:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.