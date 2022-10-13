Sean Strickland recalls asking his father to commit suicide: "Your wife left you, you're unemployed, you're a f***ing drug addict"

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has shared a troubling story from his past, which involved him asking his drug-addicted father to leave him and his mother alone by committing suicide.

'Tarzan' is a polarizing figure in MMA and his recent appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries certainly holds that up. The 31-year-old middleweight made headlines with outlandish remarks regarding Ronda Rousey, American MMA fighters and the Ukraine-Russia conflict while appearing on the podcast's latest episode.

While discussing former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and her revealing that she had suicidal thoughts after her loss to Holly Holm, Strickland told Schaub that there was once a moment when he was 17 years old where he asked his father to commit suicide:

"I want to tell you about my dad. My dad was laying in bed one day with a .45. I f*****g walked up and he was talking about suicide. I said 'You should f***ing do it.' I was like 17 at the time. 'Your wife left you, you're unemployed, you're a f***ing drug addict. You should do it.' He didn't f***ing do it and died at 50 something of cancer, f***ing miserable."

Sean Strickland added:

"There's people like my dad, who you can give a million dollars, a billion dollars and they'll still wake up miserable, vindictive, shady. It doesn't matter what circumstance they're in, they're still miserable as f**k. That's why I gave my dad the gun and it was more like putting a dog down."

Sean Strickland admits to sliding into Jared Cannonier's DMs

In the same episode of Food Truck Diaries, Sean Strickland revealed that he jokingly messaged Jared Cannonier, asking him to lose on purpose.

Strickland has been desperate for a title shot against Israel Adesanya and appeared to be only one fight away from realizing his goal. That was before he stepped into the octagon against Alex Pereira. 'Tarzan' was riding high on a six-fight win streak but was KO'd in the first round by the Brazilian.

The loss to 'Poatan' dropped the 31-year-old American down to No.7 in the rankings, and he will seemingly have to build an impressive streak of wins once again to get a chance to fight for the title.

Now set to face 'The Killa Gorilla' in December, the controversial middleweight shared a story of him messaging Cannonier when their fight was announced:

"I actually slid into Jared's DMs and I asked him if he'd let me win. He was on the fence with it. I said that I'd give him half my purse so... is that legal?"

The No.2-ranked Cannonier is set to face Strickland in December, with both fighters looking to bounce back from recent losses.

