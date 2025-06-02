Former UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland recently appeared on a live vlog with popular streamer Adin Ross, during which Strickland revealed his current net worth and discussed his financial goals for the future.

Strickland produced one of the biggest upsets in UFC championship history when he won the middleweight title by defeating Israel Adesanya in 2023. However, he is 1-2 in his last three fights, suffering two defeats against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis. The 34-year-old last competed in February this year and does not have any upcoming fights announced yet.

The 34-year-old and Ross took part in outdoor activities and engaged in unfiltered discussions on various topics. At one point during the live session, Ross asked Strickland about his net worth, and the latter responded that it is approximately $4M in liquidity.

"My net worth is probably about $4M, liquid. When I say liquid, I mean investments. I have about $500,000 in real estate, and the rest is in different accounts."

He proceeded to explain his financial goals for the future, setting a bold $10M target before taking retirement from the sport.

"By the time I am done fighting, worst case scenario, I'll probably have a net worth of like eight to ten million, I can live off that. I would do about a five percent withdrawal, so when I'm done, I'd probably be making like $400,000 a year, at a five percent withdrawal. I'm still going to keep five percent in to grow. I don't know, I won't stop, I like to work."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland pulled out a gun on Adin Ross' livestream

Sean Strickland lightheartedly pulled out a gun mid-conversation during Adin Ross' livestream after a fellow streamer mentioned he was of Chinese ethnicity.

Strickland is known for his large collection of firearms and often carries one in public. He drew his pistol and remarked that they were protected by stand-your-ground laws.

Check out the post below:

