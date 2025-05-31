Sean Strickland pulls gun out on Adin Ross' stream during lighthearted exchange, fans react: "Such an attention seeker"

Sean Strickland shocked fans recently during a livestream on Adin Ross’ channel. Strickland pulled out a gun mid-conversation, and the video has sparked a wave of backlash across social media.

The incident shocked viewers and stirred fresh controversy around the polarizing fighter. Strickland has been criticized in the past for his brash persona and unfiltered commentary on topics ranging from politics to gun rights.He has previously spoken in favor of gun ownership and self-defense.

Check out the video below:

Critics were quick to label this moment as attention-seeking and dangerous, especially given the live setting and wide reach of Ross’ audience. Several fans took to X to react to the video, writing:

"Strickland shouldn't be allowed in public."

"Nah, he's just playing the villain role, drama sells, you know."

"Loser behaviour. He just wanted to show his piece, he could easily kill that man with his hands alone."

"Strickland, "I fuc*ing hate these social media influencers. They're a cancer within the human population." Adin Ross calls him up [the most annoying social media streamer], he asks Sean if they could collaborate, and what does Strickland do? Sean is down to collab?"

"Such an attention seeker."

"Didn’t bro hate influencers lol"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Sean Strickland pulling out a gun on Adin Ross' stream. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Israel Adesanya claims Dana White warned him against fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Sean Strickland captured the middleweight throne with a dominant unanimous decision win against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

However, before the fight, Dana White reportedly advised Adesanya to skip the bout and take time off. Adesanya chose to fight anyway since he was motivated to compete in Sydney.

Despite White’s concerns, the fight went ahead, and Adesanya has been on a three-fight losing skid since then. Shedding light on White's comments during a podcast episode with Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

“I was like, nah, I have to fight in Sydney. I haven’t fought on this side of the world in so long. And then Dana [White] was like, ‘Listen, kid, you’ve got enough money. Just chill out for a while.’ I’m like, yeah, it’s not that. So I was like, nah, I went all stubborn."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

