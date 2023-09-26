Sean Strickland reveals the only thing he's focused on for his first UFC middleweight title defense (And it's not Israel Adesanya)

Sean Strickland shocked the mixed martial arts world when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the middleweight title at UFC 293. 'Tarzan' recently revealed that making the most amount of money possible is his only focus for his first title defense.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, The Man Dance, the middleweight champion discussed his UFC 293 bout with 'The Last Stylebender' and the potential rematch, stating:

"It was a good time, you guys. It was a good time. I like fighting. I like to hit. I like to fight. I give 110%. It was good. I thought Izzy would be better. I'm sure the UFC might give him a rematch and he might take it a little bit more serious and put up a better fight."

Strickland's co-host and No.13-ranked middleweight Chris Curtis weighed in suggesting that an immediate rematch would be hard to sell, leading 'Tarzan' to note:

"My thing is when it comes down to my next fight, everybody's like, 'who do you want to fight?' I don't give a f**k, dude, I want to make f**king money. I get those pay-per-view buys. Give me somebody who's going to make f**king money. I don't want to fight anybody boring. I want to fight - give me someone who's making money."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on his first title defense below (starting at the 7:15 mark):

If Strickland is looking for the biggest payday possible, a rematch with Adesanya remains his best option as the two-time middleweight champion is the best draw in the division, and possibly the sport with Conor McGregor inactive. Furthermore, in the immediate aftermath of the bout, UFC CEO Dana White suggested that 'The Last Stylebender' would receive an immediate rematch.

Daniel Cormier reveals Sean Strickland's thoughts on Israel Adesanya rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he spoke to Sean Strickland following his shocking UFC 293 unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya. Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, the former double champ shared that 'Tarzan' was surprised by the outcome before adding:

"He was like, 'DC, I promise you, I didn't think that the fight was going to be like that. He felt like, he said, 'I was having my way with him.' He goes, 'I don't understand', but one thing he did say that was very key, he goes, 'but in the rematch - because I imagine there’s going to be a rematch - he goes, 'I think it’ll be harder.' He thinks that he might have got overlooked a little bit by Adesanya."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on a rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya below (starting at the 6:59 mark):

While Adesanya may have overlooked Strickland, which is evident by his DUI arrest just three weeks ahead of the bout, he will likely enter the rematch far more motivated. It remains to be seen when the bout will take place, however, 'The Last Stylebender' has expressed an interest in competing at UFC 300.